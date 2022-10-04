Hanging With Miss Cooper: Who's the American League MVP?

The end of the regular season in any sports league always brings about the debates. Who should get the awards? Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, Golden Glove, Silver Slugger, and on and on.

The biggest debate in Major League Baseball over the next month will, undoubtedly, be who should win the American League MVP? One side is debating it should go to the guy who is probably the greatest baseball player to ever put on a glove and pick up a bat, and the other side is debating it should go to the guy who tied one of the AL’s most untouchable records.

In my mind, it isn't a debate, it's a blessing. How lucky are we to have been able to watch an entire season like the one Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have both played?

Think about it. On one side of the country, you have Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angel who finished the season with a 2.35 earned run average, 15 wins, and more than 200 strikeouts as a pitcher. He's struck out nearly 12 batters a game this year.

Oh, and also he’s currently fourth in the American League with 34 home runs, and seventh with 95 RBIs and 72 walks.

On the other side, you have Judge. Earlier this week, the New York Yankees outfielder tied Roger Maris's American League record - one that has stood for more than six decades - when he hit his 61st home runs this season.

Judge leads all of baseball in home runs, WAR (wins above replacement), slugging percentage, runs scored, total bases, extra base hits, and times on base, and is tops in the AL in RBIs and walks. He’s also in a virtual tie for the highest batting average in the AL, which means if he can get it this week he’ll win the triple crown, becoming just the second player this century to accomplish that feat.

So who gets the award? I DON’T KNOW!

For the second straight season Ohtani has hit more than twice as much home runs as he’s allowed as a pitcher, which is my favorite statistic of all time. We’ve never seen a player consistently work as a starting pitcher and hit on a nightly basis. And not only is he doing it, he’s one of the best in the league at both.

But, Judge has been all-time great at the plate this season. Only four players in the last 10 years have hit more than 50 home runs, and it's been nearly two decades since someone hit 60.

Some will argue the Yankees are going to the playoffs, and the Angels are not, so that means Judge was more valuable, but I don’t fully buy that.

Some will also argue that Ohtani would win the MVP every year if we just gave it to him because he pitches and hits. But again, it’s not just the fact he does both, it’s the fact he is an all-time great at both. We’ve never even seen someone try what Ohtani’s trying, much less be incredible at it. And, he's obviously more valuable to his team than Judge based solely on the fact Judge doesn't pitch.

Some will also argue that in games I saw in person this summer, Ohtani hit a home run and Judge did not. That should be taken into consideration.

(That’s a joke, but I did see both a Yankees and Angels game this year, and I saw Ohtani hit a home run in Atlanta and it was one of the best days of my life.)

So, who’s the MVP? It’s a good thing I don’t have a vote because I would probably just say give it to both of them, like the end of Mean Girls when Cady Heron breaks her Spring Fling Queen tiara apart and gives a piece of it to all the other girls she was up against so they could share.

(Bet you didn’t think you were going to get a Mean Girls reference in this column, did you?)

But I would say give it to both of them because, in my mind, we’re lucky to have seen both of them play this summer. Judge and Ohtani were valuable to the game as a whole, and made baseball better. They should both be recognized for that.

Oh, one other thing. I’ve seen a lot of “If Judge breaks Maris’s record, you could say that makes him the all-time home run king in Major League Baseball.”

No, you can’t. That title belongs to Barry Bonds. Bonds hit 73 home runs in 2001. MLB started testing for banned steroids in 2003. He’s the home run king.

As long as Bud Selig, the commissioner of Major League Baseball during the so-called "steroid era", is in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, any record broken during his tenure is a record.

This is why I hate sports debates. Just enjoy Judge and enjoy memories of Bonds, too.

And, for sure, enjoy Ohtani. I can't believe how great it is we get to live in the same time as him. Baseball is the best.