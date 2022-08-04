'He’s getting what he deserved': Lou Whitaker's family, fans head to Detroit for special weekend

Four years ago, Martinsville’s Terry and Trey Carter drove up to Michigan to see the Detroit Tigers retire the jersey of shortstop Alan Trammell.

The Carters made the trip with Lou Whitaker, a relative on both Carter and Whitaker’s mothers’ sides. Whitaker, a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School, is a Tigers legend and fan favorite on his own, something Terry Carter saw first-hand.

“We were all on the bus together and when (former Tigers pitcher) Jack Morris got off the fans were cheering, and Trammell got off it got louder,” Carter said in a phone interview this week. “But, believe it or not, when Lou got off it was crazy, crazy loud. It was like he had to start telling the fans, ‘No, it’s Trammell’s day,’ because they were cheering for Lou more than they were for Trammell.

“It was just incredible to see how much love they showed him and how much the fans really appreciated and loved him for the things he did in Detroit.”

The Carters will go back to Detroit this weekend with a few more family members to see Whitaker get his own day in the city. The Tigers will retire Whitaker’s No. 1 jersey in a ceremony this Saturday ahead of the team’s 6 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

There’s no doubt fans will be excited to see the former Bulldog get his day in the sun.

“I would say it’s probably going to be about the same, or if not even louder on Saturday evening, after seeing what I saw,” Carter said.

The jersey retirement for Whitaker comes almost three years after the team initially announced plans for the ceremony, which had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Team officials said they wanted to wait until they could have full capacity in the stadium.

Whitaker had a near hall of fame career in Detroit – him not having a bust in Cooperstown is a tragic fact for many of his fans, especially locally—after getting drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft, just over a month after his 18th birthday. In his storied 19 year career as a second baseman he won American League Rookie of the Year in 1978, a World Series title in 1984, four silver slugger awards, and three gold gloves as one half of a legendary double-play combo alongside Trammell, who play just one season longer and is in the MLB Hall of Fame.

Whitaker’s name was on MLB’s Modern Era Committee ballot for the Hall of Fame in 2019, but he came up well short of the votes needed for induction into Cooperstown. The Modern Era Committee considers candidates who played Major League Baseball from 1970-1987 who have fallen off the regular ballot because they didn’t receive 5% of the vote or weren’t elected for 10 years. Needing 12 votes, 75 percent, for induction, Whitaker received just 6 of the 16 votes.

Whitaker will become the ninth Tigers player with his number retired by the team.

Carter remembers going to Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium, the former home of the Orioles, every year when he was younger. The Carter family would pack into the car whenever the Orioles took on the Tigers. He was in Baltimore on October 1, 1995 for Whitaker’s final MLB game.

Whitaker would often send Carter and other family members boxes of baseball gloves, batting gloves, cleats, spikes, and anything they could use in practice or games.

Carter graduated from Martinsville High School in 1988, and spent time playing minor league baseball in Cleveland’s organization.

“Growing up as a baseball player myself, playing myself, and getting the chance to play some minor league baseball myself, it was a huge honor to watch him on TV, watch him succeed, watch him as an all-star, watch him win the World Series,” Carter said.

Even though Whitaker wasn’t around Martinsville much after he was drafted and moved to Detroit, when he was home in the offseason Carter said he would receive pointers from the MLB veteran on small aspects of his baseball swing.

It was after Whitaker retired when the two grew closer. Now, Whitaker has grown closer to Terry’s son, Trey, a 2020 Carlisle School graduate who is getting ready to begin his junior season on the baseball team at Liberty University. When Trey Carter and the Chiefs would play games in Greensboro, where Whitaker lives now, Whitaker would go watch him play.

“He’ll call me a lot and ask about Trey, how he’s doing,” Carter said. “He’ll call me and check on him, ask how things are going.”

Carter looks back on that day in Detroit four years ago and the hall of fame treatment they all received from the Tigers. Whitaker especially wanted Trey to go so the young Carter could see what it’s really like to be a big-leaguer.

“That’s what he kind of what he wanted Trey to see, to get an idea of, this is what you want. You want to play pro baseball. This is how it’s going to be,” Carter said.

Carter knows going back to Detroit will be a lot more exciting this time around. Many of the Whitakers, Carters, and family from around Martinsville’s Standpipe neighborhood will all be in attendance.

For many in Martinsville, it will be a weekend they won’t soon forget.

“To actually see someone you knew as a kid growing up, you’ve communicated with, to see him getting his jersey retired, and you’re doing this with other family members, it’s definitely an awesome feeling and we’re all looking forward to it,” Carter said. “We’re all excited to get there.

“Just him getting what he deserved for all the hard work he put on the field. He played high level, high quality baseball and he’s getting what he deserved… It’s probably something that should have been done years and years ago, but it’s finally here. I’m really looking forward to that. I know he’s excited.”