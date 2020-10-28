Hanging with Miss Cooper: Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the worst possible ending to the 2020 MLB season

Word filtered through, and MLB told the Dodgers to pull Turner and isolate him.

There are a million questions that come from this, but the biggest is this. Why was Turner, or any player, allowed to play without the results of a test from more than 24 hour prior? What is the point of testing players every day if they can take the field, be in the clubhouse, interact with umpires and players from both teams without knowing the results of that test?

So that is where Major League Baseball messed up, but you can’t put all the blame squarely on the league. After it was reported Turner was told to isolate, he apparently insisted on joining the team’s postgame celebration, and no one could stop him. In fact, his teammates insisted he come out too. I see images of a small child throwing a temper tantrum in the grocery store because his parents won’t let him buy rat poison to play with, but instead of the parent trying to stop the child, they open the rat poison and start playing with it with the kid in the middle of the store.

Turner went on the field, held the trophy, hugged his teammates, wore a mask for all of five minutes before taking it off to pose front and center in team photos. He even kissed his also mask-less wife.