Hanging with Miss Cooper: Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the worst possible ending to the 2020 MLB season

The finish line was in sight. Five games of the World Series had been played. A season that started horribly for Major League Baseball was actually going to finish on time, with no major fiascos for the last two months.
But baseball, which somehow responded to the coronavirus pandemic worse than any other North American sports league (although, the jury is still out on the NFL), couldn’t help themselves. A season that was bungled from the start ended in the worst possible way Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored two runs in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s World Series Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Both runs would end up being the difference maker in a 3-1 win that clinched the Dodgers’ first championship since 1988.
Two innings later, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from the lineup. It was announced after the game was over the removal was due to Turner testing positive for COVID-19. A test result that came back sometime around the middle innings.
There is nothing more quintessentially 2020 than interrupting a World Series celebration with reporters at a desk reporting a player on that team was pulled and being quarantined.
The timeline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, was apparently Turner’s test results from Monday came back in the second inning Tuesday night. Those results were inconclusive, but showed signs of being positive. The league then expedited Turner's test from Tuesday, and the results came back positive during the seventh inning.
Word filtered through, and MLB told the Dodgers to pull Turner and isolate him.
There are a million questions that come from this, but the biggest is this. Why was Turner, or any player, allowed to play without the results of a test from more than 24 hour prior? What is the point of testing players every day if they can take the field, be in the clubhouse, interact with umpires and players from both teams without knowing the results of that test?
So that is where Major League Baseball messed up, but you can’t put all the blame squarely on the league. After it was reported Turner was told to isolate, he apparently insisted on joining the team’s postgame celebration, and no one could stop him. In fact, his teammates insisted he come out too. I see images of a small child throwing a temper tantrum in the grocery store because his parents won’t let him buy rat poison to play with, but instead of the parent trying to stop the child, they open the rat poison and start playing with it with the kid in the middle of the store.
Turner went on the field, held the trophy, hugged his teammates, wore a mask for all of five minutes before taking it off to pose front and center in team photos. He even kissed his also mask-less wife.
The thing is, when kids throw tantrums it’s usually because they don’t understand the grown-ups know what’s best. Where were the grown-ups in this situation? Turner is obviously old enough to know better. More than 200,000 people in this country are dead from this virus, and he knowingly just exposed the entire Dodgers organization to it.
And now, the season is over and they all have to leave whatever version of a “bubble” MLB fabricated for the playoffs and go back to the real world, potentially exposing even more people. Several other Dodgers were shown on the field with their wives and small children, and they’ll all presumably have some sort of other contact with the outside world.
I get it. They won a World Series. It’s possibly a once in a lifetime moment for elite athletes who train their whole lives for that. They want to celebrate. But every single person in this country has had their lives upended by this virus in some way. We’d also like to celebrate big life moments. Heck, we’d like to able to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with our families, but that’s becoming increasingly apparent it can’t happen.
Seeing images of Turner out on that field is a reminder we’re still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic and there is no end in sight. It’s going to be like this for a long, long time because some people can’t see the big picture.
Major League Baseball couldn’t see the big picture, and now the 2020 season, which was already likely to have some sort of an asterisk, will forever have this stain. We can only hope and pray nothing bad comes of this, but if the league would have followed the NBA, WNBA, and NHL and made a true bubble, stuck with strict testing, and forced teams and players to comply, we wouldn’t have to hope and pray. We wouldn’t have those fears.
One thing to say, it wasn’t the worst way the 2020 baseball season could have ended. Imagine if the Rays had won Game 6 and forced a Game 7.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
