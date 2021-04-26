Hanging With Miss Cooper: This week in Major League Baseball

Do you ever see things happen in sports and truly have no idea what to think?
I know we live in the age of hot takes, so it seems improper to not have an aggressive opinion about any and all sports happenings, but sometimes things happen, decisions are made, rulings come down and you just think, “hm. I don’t know.”
Well, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings in a 7-inning game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The two teams played a doubleheader Sunday, and MLB ruled doubleheaders would be played as two seven innings games this season.
Regardless, it was a really great feat by Bumgarner, but, according to Major League Baseball rules, he did not technically throw a no-hitter, because no-hitters in the history books are only real no-hitters if they happen in a nine inning game.
One on hand, that seems fair. How many times do we see pitchers take no-hitters into the eighth or ninth inning only to lose it late. How many of those pitchers would have loved for their games to only be seven innings.
On the other hand, it wasn’t a rain-shortened game or anything like that. MLB rules this season say teams playing doubleheaders will play two seven inning games instead of nine. So it was, by definition, a complete game no-hitter. It’s not Bumgarner’s fault MLB made the game he happened to start shorter.
When I saw this happen, my first though was, “holy crap, Madison Bumgarner still plays?” I had kind of forgotten about him, so I’m happy he’s still finding success.
But then I saw lots of people on Twitter arguing about if MLB should give him the no-hitter, and I’m going to be honest I don’t know where I land.
However, I do have a solution. The next time a pitcher throws seven no-hit or perfect innings in a seven inning game, just let him come back out to try to get six more outs. The pitcher’s team doesn’t even have to bat. If he can get six outs without allowing a hits, give him the no-no.
Problem solved. There are no flaws in this idea. I’m a genius.
Here are happenings around baseball that I do have opinions about:
- Can we just have a full season where the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers play only each other 162 times? Their series this weekend had four really great games and they are by far the two most fun teams to watch this season.
First, we’ll start with Fernando Tatis Jr., who is the most electric player in baseball. The Padres shortstop hit five home runs in four games against his division rivals this weekend, none more perfect than one he hit off of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Saturday.
Back during spring training, Bauer made a habit of taunting players and pitching with one eye closed. So when Tatis homered off of him, he got revenge, covering one of his eyes as he rounded first base. I love it. I love it so much. Give me all the taunts, all the bat flips, all the players having fun at others’ expense. It’s what makes baseball fun.
- Something else that was fun was Sunday night’s game between the Padres and Dodgers, which went 11 innings before San Diego won 8-7 after being down 7-1 in the sixth inning.
This is going to be controversial, but I actually don’t hate MLB’s new extra innings rule, which starts a runner on second base for all innings after the ninth.
Of course, I would hate it in the playoffs, but I say in the regular season let’s get weird! Soccer has penalty kicks in overtime. Hockey has a shootout. Football has… well does anyone really know how NFL or college football overtime works? Of course not! If teams are tied after regulation of any game in any sport we should get as weird as possible. It’s fun! Sports are fun!
The only thing I hate about the extra innings rule, though, is teams with a runner on second and no outs always think that means it’s time to bunt. Never bunt.
- O.K. there is one instance, and only one instance, when players should bunt. There was a time during that same Padres/Dodgers series when the Padres enacted an extreme shift that saw third baseman Manny Machado all the way in right field, and no one other than the left fielder on the left side of second base.
People talk all the time about banning the shift – another issue I truly don’t know what my opinion is – but you know what? If a batter sees a shift like that why are they not bunting? If you lay down a perfect bunt down the third base line you’re on first every time, and then they won’t shift against you anymore.
Other than that, though, never bunt!
- I’m going to start putting a weekly Ohtani Watch in this column.
Los Angeles Angels everything guy Shohei Ohtani is tied for first in MLB with seven home run. He’s hitting .286 with 22 hits, 16 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. He also had a 1.04 ERA in two starts prior to Monday night.
Ohtani is the first player since Babe Ruth to start a game on the mound while also leading the Majors in home runs. Is Ohtani the next Babe Ruth? Time will tell!
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
