Hanging With Miss Cooper: This week in Major League Baseball

- Something else that was fun was Sunday night’s game between the Padres and Dodgers, which went 11 innings before San Diego won 8-7 after being down 7-1 in the sixth inning.

This is going to be controversial, but I actually don’t hate MLB’s new extra innings rule, which starts a runner on second base for all innings after the ninth.

Of course, I would hate it in the playoffs, but I say in the regular season let’s get weird! Soccer has penalty kicks in overtime. Hockey has a shootout. Football has… well does anyone really know how NFL or college football overtime works? Of course not! If teams are tied after regulation of any game in any sport we should get as weird as possible. It’s fun! Sports are fun!

The only thing I hate about the extra innings rule, though, is teams with a runner on second and no outs always think that means it’s time to bunt. Never bunt.

- O.K. there is one instance, and only one instance, when players should bunt. There was a time during that same Padres/Dodgers series when the Padres enacted an extreme shift that saw third baseman Manny Machado all the way in right field, and no one other than the left fielder on the left side of second base.