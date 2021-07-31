13 years after win over Team USA, Virginia Tech softball star Angela Tincher says it's the one game she's still asked about most

(Before I get to this story, I need to give the background.
Last summer, deep in quarantine boredom, I decided to watch my favorite classic softball game – a 2008 pre-Olympics exhibition between Team USA and Virginia Tech.
I’ve watched that game probably more times than I’ve watched some of my favorite movies. It meant a lot to me at the time, and is still, to me, one of the greatest David vs. Goliath victories in American sports.
And since there were no sports going on at the time, I decided to write an article recapping the game.
Most any journalist will tell you they have a list of dream stories they’d like to one day write. At the top of my dream list was interviewing Virginia Tech pitcher Angela Tincher about that game. So, when I randomly got a Facebook message from Tincher last year telling me someone had passed along the story I wrote about that game to her, I did what any journalist would do.
I freaked out and waited six months to build up the courage to ask if I could interview her for a story. And she said yes.
I haven’t known when to run the story, but I thought, since softball returned to the Olympics this year for the first time since 2008, now was as good a time as any.
So thank you to Angela Tincher O'Brien for talking with me and I hope you enjoy this story.)
Angela Tincher O’Brien had one of the most accomplished college careers of any Virginia Tech athlete.
Thirteen years after her collegiate softball career ended, she’s still third all-time in NCAA with 2,149 career strikeouts, and is still second in the single-season record books with 679 as a senior. She had a career 0.78 ERA and 0.67 WHIP. She led the Hokies to NCAA Tournament appearances for four straight seasons for the first time in school history, and led the team to their first, and only, appearance in the Women’s College World Series in 2008, and was inducted into the VT Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
But of all her accomplishments, there’s one game the former Hokie still gets asked about the most. It was a game Tincher said “seems like it was yesterday, but also seems like so long ago.”
Prior to every Olympics the U.S. national team embarks in a nationwide exhibition game tour, taking on college and all-star teams as a warm-up. On March 26, 2008, as a way to prepare for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, Team USA faced off against Virginia Tech.
Up to that point, Team USA had made quick work of just about every team they had played for more than a decade. They were the 3-time defending Olympic gold medalists, and 6-time defending World Champions.
They hadn’t lost a pre-Olympics exhibition since 1996, a streak of 185 wins. At that point in the 2008 tour, the team had outscored opponents 174-3 in 17 games.
But they hadn’t faced Tincher.
They knew who Tincher was. She had faced Team USA four years prior in the team’s Aiming for Athens Tour, throwing one inning and coming away with two strikeouts.
Tincher had also been invited to the tryout for the Olympic team the previous summer, but was ultimately not chosen for the final roster.
“I obviously had a lot more, I think, in my head about the game than anybody else,” Tincher said in a recent interview by phone from her home in Blacksburg. “I had a lot more personal stuff going on with the game, trying to prove myself a little bit, but still just taking it one inning at a time.”
As the Hokies warmed up that night in Oklahoma City, they watched Team USA face DePaul in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. VT players were relaxed, which surprised Tincher, because they were nervous beforehand. But once they got to OKC, “it was just kind of fun,” she said.
Watching the U.S. team defeat DePaul in a rout, 23-0, somehow calmed the Hokies' nerves more.
“We were just kind of laughing because they (Team USA) were just so good,” Tincher said. “I remember the DePaul coach walking by and he just kind of made a joke like, ‘We took all the hits out of their bats for you. I don't know if they have any left.’ And everybody laughed and stuff.
“They were just such a good team and such good hitters that we knew we were going to just go out there and have fun.”
As Tincher remembers it, the plan for the Hokies going into the game was to let her throw the first couple innings, possibly just once through the Team USA lineup. From there, they would reassess and let some of the other pitchers try to get at least an inning.
She isn’t sure when that plan changed. Somewhere after the first few frames. Tincher cleanly got out of the first inning with two strikeouts and a groundout.
“That is a rarity,” said announcer Eric Collins during the ESPN2 live broadcast of the game.
In the second, Crystl Bustos, the most powerful hitter in the world at the time, lined out to second. Kelly Kretschman walked, and Tincher got out of the inning with a groundout and another strikeout.
The third was much of the same. Tincher forced a flyout and two strikeouts to sit Team USA down in order.
“I just wanted to get through my innings and leave us in the best spot,” Tincher said. “I was just hoping to leave my innings scoreless and I just took it kind of one at a time.
“And then it was unspoken after that first few inning that I wasn't coming out.”
The coaches didn’t talk to Tincher about what she was doing in the circle, and she didn’t want to talk about it. She said few even made eye contact with her in the dugout.
In the seventh inning, after Tincher had again not allowed a single Team USA baserunner since that walk in the second, announcer Michele Smith said on the broadcast “I think Tincher is making a statement that, ‘I could have been in that red, white, and blue uniform.’”
Tincher called her performance in that game “personal closure.”
“I don’t think I went out here in like an angry way to prove my point. I was happy to be finishing my senior year at Virginia Tech, but I also wanted to prove that I was good enough to play at that level as well… so I did have that in my mind that I wanted to go back up against these girls like I did in tryouts and do my best again.”
Tincher knew the entire game that Team USA hadn’t had too many hits yet, but it wasn’t until the seventh that she realized they actually didn’t have any hits. The game never felt like a no-hitter to her – and she would know what they felt like. She threw 14 in her collegiate career.
But Team USA’s lineup didn’t have any breaks. The best lineup in the world never allowed Tincher, or any pitcher, a chance to catch their breath.
“You could never really think about it because the next hitter was just a dangerous as the one that was hitting,” Tincher said.
It wasn’t until the seventh when she went to the circle and felt like that milestone was close, but she also knew, with the top of the Team USA lineup up, “it felt like I could make one mistake followed by a home run and it all could have been over,” Tincher said.
In the seventh, she still had to face the U.S.’s Nos. 2,3, and 4 hitters. Natasha Watley, one of the fastest players in the game, grounded out to third baseman Charisse Mariconda.
“Charisse just came through and just scooped the ball up and threw her out like it was nothing,” Tincher said. “You wouldn’t have known this (Watley) is one of the most crafty hitters and one of the fastest girls in the world. And she just made that play without even flinching.”
Tincher followed by striking out Jessica Mendoza and forcing a flyout to the shortstop by Bustos as the Hokies players and coaches ran to greet her in the circle and celebrate.
“I don't remember feeling nervous like the kind of nerves where you can't function. I remember just feeling a lot of adrenaline and also feeling like this has been an awesome experience so far,” Tincher said of the seventh inning. “Whatever happened I was going to be really proud of what had already happened. But I was pretty determined and stubborn that I wasn’t going to give it up.”
The Hokies went into the game against Team USA with hopes of it just being a good experience and using it to build strength and chemistry for the rest of the year.
From there, VT went on to finish the season 50-19, winning the ACC Tournament for a second straight season (Tincher was named tournament MVP, also for the second straight year), and reaching the Women’s College World Series for the first, and only, time in school history.
“I think it gave us a lot of confidence that if we could play with that team, why couldn’t we play with anybody?,” Tincher said of the Team USA win.
The no-hitter is still one of Tincher's favorite accomplishments of her softball career. She said it was the coolest moment as far as accomplishing something that hadn’t been done before, but finishing the season by going to the World Series completed a more traditional dream for her and the rest of the Hokies.
Tincher, who graduated from James River High School in Eagle Rock, Virginia, still lives in Blacksburg with her husband and children, and does private softball coaching. She still has a love for the game, though she said it’s a different type of feeling now that her playing career is done. Now it's about developing new pitchers and showing them what kind of opportunities the sport can provide beyond just wins and losses.
“Softball can take you a lot of really fun places. And we remember the wins and the losses we had on that team, but we also remember what happened off the field or the funny jokes that we had, the silly things that happened... So it’s more about that and thinking what it can lead to for the rest of your life, so that’s kind of fun to try to share when I can, as well.”
As she gets older, she isn’t sure how much her players know about her own career. Some of them were just babies when it all happened. Some may not have even been born yet, “which makes me feel old,” she said with a laugh.
Most know of Tincher's accomplishments because their parents show them videos of her.
With full broadcast and highlights of the Team USA no-hitter on YouTube, it’s the one game people have the most questions about, asking Tincher what it felt like pitching to a certain player, was she nervous, what was going through her head.
More than a decade later, she said it’s still mostly just a blur.
“I’m like, ‘I don’t know. Nothing.' I wasn’t thinking anything," she said. "I just wanted to get back out there. And once the game was over I kind of stopped and was like, what just happened?
“It just feels like a lifetime ago sometimes. I hope it wasn’t that long ago… It’s just funny thinking back on it now that I’m in a different part of my life. Like, how did I keep together for seven innings? Thoughts like that. But it was very cool and just very fun to have that moment with our whole team and that we can all remember.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com