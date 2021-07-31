13 years after win over Team USA, Virginia Tech softball star Angela Tincher says it's the one game she's still asked about most

The Hokies went into the game against Team USA with hopes of it just being a good experience and using it to build strength and chemistry for the rest of the year.

From there, VT went on to finish the season 50-19, winning the ACC Tournament for a second straight season (Tincher was named tournament MVP, also for the second straight year), and reaching the Women’s College World Series for the first, and only, time in school history.

“I think it gave us a lot of confidence that if we could play with that team, why couldn’t we play with anybody?,” Tincher said of the Team USA win.

The no-hitter is still one of Tincher's favorite accomplishments of her softball career. She said it was the coolest moment as far as accomplishing something that hadn’t been done before, but finishing the season by going to the World Series completed a more traditional dream for her and the rest of the Hokies.

Tincher, who graduated from James River High School in Eagle Rock, Virginia, still lives in Blacksburg with her husband and children, and does private softball coaching. She still has a love for the game, though she said it’s a different type of feeling now that her playing career is done. Now it's about developing new pitchers and showing them what kind of opportunities the sport can provide beyond just wins and losses.