A Soccer Culture: PHCC's Dominique Lyons, Jorge Mussi bring a little bit of home to Martinsville

Prior to the fall of 2019, Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer player Dominque Lyons had never met anyone from Brazil. His teammate, Jorge Mussi, had never met anyone from Trinidad and Tobago.
Soccer is arguably the biggest sport in the world, and a small part of the international game is represented on the PHCC men’s soccer team. Even though Mussi and Lyons are both thousands of miles from home, each has found a way to bring part of their home to Martinsville.
Mussi is a sophomore captain for the Patriots this spring, having come to Virginia from Brazil two years ago. Lyons is also a sophomore from Trinidad and Tobago. Both came to PHCC specifically to play soccer. Mussi was recruited by Patriots head coach Brennan Murphy, who went to a showcase tournament in Brazil and invited Mussi, and a handful of others from the country, to be members of the Patriots squad he was building.
Lyons wanted to play soccer and get an education, and wanted to come to the states because he said there weren’t many opportunities for him to play at home. He researched schools and spoke with Murphy online, sending him videos and information.
Being so far from home hasn’t been easy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Both players were able to go home last March when the pandemic started, but getting home was difficult, and getting back to Virginia was even tougher.
And since being back, neither player has been able to fight getting homesick. Thankfully, their Patriots teammates can help. Mussi lives with three other Brazilians who play at PHCC.
“It’s even easier for us because it’s the same culture, same language and we know what the other one is going through,” Mussi said of his roommates. “This way we can help the others because now we’re just like a family so everyone helps each other. Of course we miss home, miss our family, but we need to do everything we can to make it comfortable.”
Lyons brought one of his childhood friends from home to the Patriots too, and they also live with players from Brazil.
“It kind of helped me feel a little more at home,” Lyons said. “It’s not 100 percent, but it still brings a little bit of the culture because you can talk regular with someone that you know... You can’t get away from the homesick feeling. It’s something that you definitely can’t avoid because your family, your friends, everyone is back there and you’re just here, you’re just trying to do what you have to do.”
Both Mussi and Lyons said they were surprised to find out how easy it was to relate to players from other countries. Even though they come from different cultures, there are aspects of training and sports that transcend language.
“I’ve honestly never met a Brazilian before I came here so I’ve been exposed to the culture and the language and the food and everything,” Lyons said. “It’s crazy, there’s a lot of similarities. it’s just they have a different way of saying it, but it’s a lot of the same culture. When you really think about it, everything kind of just blends. Everyone has a different way of doing it. It’s the same principle of life.”
“It’s also nice the different cultures we find here because we came to the U.S. but we don’t talk to everybody only from the USA,” Mussi added. “Right now I’m talking to somebody from Trinidad and Tobago... And that’s awesome to talk about this and talk about home and know how the things work in every single country.”
Lyons and Mussi are both looking for 4-year schools to transfer to next year as they will both graduate from PHCC this spring. Even though their two years have been anything but ordinary, with canceled seasons and online classes amid a global pandemic, they’re both ecstatic they’ll get another season with the Patriots after the canceled 2020. Lyons said he couldn’t put into words what getting the chance to play again meant to him.
The Patriots will open the spring soccer season this week, and every player, no matter where they’re from, has one goal in mind—winning games and championships. That’s one way to leave their mark on their new home away from home.
“Mostly I’m looking forward to playing, to be honest. That’s the one thing I’m grateful for,” Lyons said. “Also I think we have a really good team, so I’m looking forward to the results we will have. Not saying what we might have, we will have this season because we have a talented group of guys, so I’m excited to play.”
“I want to win the trophy. I want to win the conference. I want to leave with something,” Mussi said. “Collinsville, Martinsville is already part of my life. I’ve lived here for two years now, so Martinsville is already in my heart. I want to be in Collinsville’s heart too.”
