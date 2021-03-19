A Soccer Culture: PHCC's Dominique Lyons, Jorge Mussi bring a little bit of home to Martinsville

And since being back, neither player has been able to fight getting homesick. Thankfully, their Patriots teammates can help. Mussi lives with three other Brazilians who play at PHCC.

“It’s even easier for us because it’s the same culture, same language and we know what the other one is going through,” Mussi said of his roommates. “This way we can help the others because now we’re just like a family so everyone helps each other. Of course we miss home, miss our family, but we need to do everything we can to make it comfortable.”

Lyons brought one of his childhood friends from home to the Patriots too, and they also live with players from Brazil.

“It kind of helped me feel a little more at home,” Lyons said. “It’s not 100 percent, but it still brings a little bit of the culture because you can talk regular with someone that you know... You can’t get away from the homesick feeling. It’s something that you definitely can’t avoid because your family, your friends, everyone is back there and you’re just here, you’re just trying to do what you have to do.”

Both Mussi and Lyons said they were surprised to find out how easy it was to relate to players from other countries. Even though they come from different cultures, there are aspects of training and sports that transcend language.