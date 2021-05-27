After making history, PHCC baseball heads to Oklahoma for NJCAA tournament

Patrick Henry Community College baseball players barely remember the celebration after the team won the South Atlantic District Tournament championship last week.
It’s hard to remember in part because they were so exhausted. The Patriots played seven games in four days, going through the loser’s bracket of the tournament and winning five straight elimination games. The team had to beat top seeded Pitt Community College twice for the championship, and it took 12 innings to finally get the win in the final game.
Players said they also blacked out a bit, too, because the excitement was so overwhelming. The championship put the Patriots in the NJCAA tournament for the first time in school history.
“I honestly don’t remember celebrating, really,” said PHCC pitcher Magnus Ellerts. “When we were all running out on the field, it was just so much emotion going on. I just remember bringing out two water bottles and just going crazy, jumping on people. It was awesome.”
“I just remember being exhausted,” said infielder Graham Dalton. “We were grinding. Coming all the way through the loser’s bracket, I was just gassed. When we dog-piled I was just like, ‘thank God. Here we go.’”
Dalton, a graduate of Chatham High School, hit the game-winning 2-run home run in the top of the 12th inning of the championship game. He said it was his first ever game-winning blast and “definitely the biggest home run of my career, for sure.”
Up to that point, the Patriots were used to playing with their backs against the wall. The team lost to Brunswick Community College in their second game of the double elimination tournament, but never let that get them down. Both Dalton and Ellerts said even with a loss there really was never a time when they felt like they were done.
PHCC won the next two games, setting up a second meeting with Brunswick with a spot in the championship series on the line. Dalton said the team had a chip on their shoulders in that second meeting.
“When we were playing Brunswick we all knew we were better. We just played a horrible game,” Dalton said of the first 11-7 loss. “We all knew that was the worst we could play and it was only up from there, and that’s pretty much what we did. We went back to normal after that. It was like a slap in the face. We’re not going to walk through it, we’ve got to grind.”
“It felt good. They were ranked higher than us and we kind of had a statement to make after they beat us the first time,” Ellerts added. “Like with Pitt, they thought they were just going to roll through us the second time and we just weren’t having it.”
The second time around, PHCC defeated Brunswick 11-1, which put them in the championship.
The Patriots again had to grind out a win in Game 1 of the finals, defeating Pitt 5-4.
In Game 2, PHCC jumped out to a 4-0 lead they held until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Bulldogs tied the score. Both teams scored twice in the ninth, and both put up zeros in the 10th and 11th before Dalton’s blast.
By that point in the tournament, the Patriots were running on pure adrenaline.
“We had to grind, for sure,” Dalton said. “We were used to playing with everything on the line. We had nothing to lose. They were the ones that had their backs against the wall. We were just playing free. We had been through it.”
“It just means that much more, playing five straight elimination games. Losing the second game out and then beating a team that was sitting pretty the whole tournament thinking they were going to roll through,” Ellerts said. “But we were ready. We were rolling.”
That never give up mentality was something PHCC coach Cody Ellis saw out of his team all season. The Patriots got as high as No. 3 in the NJCAA national rankings, but by the end of the regular season they were out of the polls. They lost six games in a row, and seven out of eight, between April 17-25.
Since then, PHCC has gone 12-1, their only loss the one against Brunswick.
“They’ve been resilient all year long,” Ellis said. “We have an aggressive mindset as far as the way that we do things and the culture here. We’re always playing to win. We’re never playing to lose. It doesn’t matter what the score is.
"So having that mentality each and every day, especially when you’re in those elimination games, having your backs against the wall, that’s the only mentality to have. And they’ve played like that all year long, so being in the championship game really wasn’t that much different from our mentality the entire year.”
The Patriots are one of 10 teams to make the NJCAA tournament, which begins this weekend.
PHCC flew out to Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday, and will play Lackawanna Community College in the first round on Saturday.
After getting two days off to rest following a grueling district tournament, Ellis said the mood at practice this week has been high.
“They’re definitely excited,” he said. “A lot of them haven’t ever flown before, so it’s just a lot of good stuff going on. Obviously bringing the first championship back to Martinsville and Patrick Henry, that’s what we started out doing at the beginning of the season is competing at a national level, and now we get to go do that.
“It’s certainly a good feeling for these guys who have been out here since August.”
The final week of practice was about recovery and hydration and getting their bodies right, although Ellis said they’ve definitely been “getting after it” the last couple of days.
The Patriots haven’t played any of the other nine teams competing in Oklahoma this week, but that doesn’t matter. The players and coaches know what it takes to win at all cost, and they’re prepared for anything that comes their way.
“At this point, it’s playoff baseball,” Dalton said. “It’s whoever is going to compete the best and play the best."
“It doesn’t really matter. My money is on these guys who show up here every single day,” Ellis said. “All we’ve got to do is get there and show everybody out there playing against us that we’re going to go at it.
“I feel good. I wouldn’t want to go out there with any other group. They work hard every single day. They show up here with an awesome attitude, so to be able to go out there and compete with these guys for a national championship, it’s going to be an awesome experience for everybody.”
PHCC, the No. 7 seed, will play No. 10 seed Lackawanna College, the East District champions, on Saturday at 11 a.m. EST. The winner will face No. 2 Lincoln Land, the Central District champions, on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST.
Games can be streamed at www.NJCAA.org/Network.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com