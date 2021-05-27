After making history, PHCC baseball heads to Oklahoma for NJCAA tournament

In Game 2, PHCC jumped out to a 4-0 lead they held until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Bulldogs tied the score. Both teams scored twice in the ninth, and both put up zeros in the 10th and 11th before Dalton’s blast.

By that point in the tournament, the Patriots were running on pure adrenaline.

“We had to grind, for sure,” Dalton said. “We were used to playing with everything on the line. We had nothing to lose. They were the ones that had their backs against the wall. We were just playing free. We had been through it.”

“It just means that much more, playing five straight elimination games. Losing the second game out and then beating a team that was sitting pretty the whole tournament thinking they were going to roll through,” Ellerts said. “But we were ready. We were rolling.”

That never give up mentality was something PHCC coach Cody Ellis saw out of his team all season. The Patriots got as high as No. 3 in the NJCAA national rankings, but by the end of the regular season they were out of the polls. They lost six games in a row, and seven out of eight, between April 17-25.

Since then, PHCC has gone 12-1, their only loss the one against Brunswick.