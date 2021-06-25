Area Roundup: Martinsville Post 42 wins Friday slugfest

BASEBALL
Martinsville Post 42 15, Mt. Airy Post 123 10
Martinsville Post 42 won a slugfest at Hooker Field Friday night, 15-10 over Mount Airy Post 123.
After Mount Airy took a 1-0 lead in the top of 1st, Martinsville answered back with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning. Paxton Tucker’s single brought home a pair of runs to get things started. McCray Sawyers scored on a wild pitch before Drew Fisher delivered an RBI single.
A bases loaded walk to Hunter Whitlow made it 5-1. An RBI single by Kyle Ramsey and a two run single by Terrance Hairston pushed the lead to 8-1. Ramsey scored his second run of the inning following a Mount Airy defensive miscue to make it 9–1 and close out the big 1st inning.
Mount Airy would cut the lead to 9-6 after plating four runs in the 3rd and another run in the 5th.
Martinsville answered back with two runs in both the bottom of the 5th and 6th innings to extend the lead to 13-6.
Cade Varner singled to lead off the 5th inning and moved to third on James Martin’s single to right field. Varner would come in to score after the throw from the outfield alluded the third basemen. Martin would later score on a throwing error following an infield single by Ramsey.
Tucker walked to start the 6th and scored after Fisher tripled on a one hopper off of the fence in right centerfield. Varner brought Fisher home on a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt.
Mount Airy cut the lead to 13-8 with two runs in the 7th inning, but Martinsville snuck two more runs across the plate with two outs when Shane Hiatt and Brayden Wilson both hustled home after an error by a Mount Airy infielder.
Mount Airy picked up a pair of runs in the top of the 9th, but with the bases loaded and two outs, right fielder Terrance Hairston came to the rescue. Hairston charged in and made an outstanding diving catch to end the threat and the game.
Martinsville's next scheduled game is a doubleheader at Hooker Field on Friday, July 2 against Big Island Post 217. First game starts is at 5 p.m.
Leading hitters for Martinsville:
Drew Fisher 3-5 with a double, triple and 2 RBI.
Kyle Ramsey 3-6 with a run scored and a RBI.
Shane Hiatt 2-3 with 2 runs scored.
Hunter Whitlow tripled along with collecting a RBI and run scored.
Terrance Hairston and Paxton Tucker both had two RBI to go along with a base hit and run scored.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Carolina Disco Turkeys 6, Martinsville Ponies 2 (Thursday)
The Carolina Disco Turkeys scored two runs in the second inning, three in the fifth, and one in the seventh to defeat the Martinsville Ponies 6-2 Thursday in North Carolina.
Hunter Hutchens (UNC-G) led Martinsville with two hits. PHCC and Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton and Bennett Nooe (Rockingham CC) added two walks each. Kobe Vanbogart (Carolina University) threw 6.2 innings for the Ponies with five strikeouts.
Martinsville went back on the road Saturday to North Carolina to take on the Greensboro Monarchs. Results were too late for publication.
RACING
Virginia tracks team up to offer ticket package
The Southern Virginia Motorsports Council is launching a package including tickets to three races, showcasing southern Virginia’s rich racing history and the return of high-speed racing at multiple tracks this summer.
Featuring three different styles of racing for only $50, the Racing Through the Summer package offers savings for race lovers to attend “Night of Fire” at Virginia Motorsports Park, “Italian Delight Night at the Races” at South Boston Speedway, and the SVRA Speed Tour and Trans Am race at VIRginia International Raceway. The package offers 38% in savings compared to buying event tickets individually, and those who purchase the package in advance will be entered into a drawing for a race experience upgrade at each track.
Racing Through the Summer kicks off with tickets to the “Night of Fire” and Professional Drag Racers Association ProStars race on July 31 at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie. A specialty race within the new Summit Racing Equipment ProStars event, the best PDRA professional and sportsman racers will square off for the chance to win over $55,000.
The second event, “Italian Delight Night at the Races,” at South Boston Speedway on Aug. 21 features stock cars in four different divisions, combined for 170 laps.
Rounding out the three-event experience, the SVRA Speed Tour and Trans Am race during the annual SVRA Gold Cup weekend will take over VIR on Sept. 25, packed with veteran stock car and sportscar legends racing vintage and muscle cars.
“After a year filled with ups and downs, each of these tracks could not be happier to open our doors to racing fans, locals and tourists alike,” said Connie Nyholm, co-owner of VIRginia International Raceway. “The Racing Through the Summer package is a wonderful way for people to explore the variety of racing that southern Virginia is lucky to have and watch front row as the high-speed action returns to our state. We’re ready to kickstart a summer of racing and can’t wait to welcome in guests, waving the coveted checkered flag.”
The package was created as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, which awarded a $10,000 grant donation to SVMC in May. Through these grant funds, VTC aims to help local and regional tourism efforts, which is one of the top revenue generating engine in the Commonwealth.
The Racing Through the Summer package is now available to purchase through VIRginia International Raceway’s website. For more information on the package or about any of the races the package gives access to, visit svmcracing.com.
PHCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Patriots to host skills camp next week
The Patrick Henry Community College women’s basketball team will be conducting an individual basketball skill camp from June 29-July 1. The camp will feature former Professional Basketball Player Bronaza Fitzgerald, a Danville native who played at UNC-Asheville, and Averett University standout Jessica Myers.
The camp will run daily from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, contact PHCC women’s basketball coach Herb Daniel at (434)329-1724 for details and registration.