Area Roundup: Martinsville Post 42 wins Friday slugfest

Racing Through the Summer kicks off with tickets to the “Night of Fire” and Professional Drag Racers Association ProStars race on July 31 at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie. A specialty race within the new Summit Racing Equipment ProStars event, the best PDRA professional and sportsman racers will square off for the chance to win over $55,000.

The second event, “Italian Delight Night at the Races,” at South Boston Speedway on Aug. 21 features stock cars in four different divisions, combined for 170 laps.

Rounding out the three-event experience, the SVRA Speed Tour and Trans Am race during the annual SVRA Gold Cup weekend will take over VIR on Sept. 25, packed with veteran stock car and sportscar legends racing vintage and muscle cars.

“After a year filled with ups and downs, each of these tracks could not be happier to open our doors to racing fans, locals and tourists alike,” said Connie Nyholm, co-owner of VIRginia International Raceway. “The Racing Through the Summer package is a wonderful way for people to explore the variety of racing that southern Virginia is lucky to have and watch front row as the high-speed action returns to our state. We’re ready to kickstart a summer of racing and can’t wait to welcome in guests, waving the coveted checkered flag.”