Area Roundup: P&HCC baseball to host alumni golf tournament

The first annual Patriots Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament, hosted by Patrick & Henry Community College, is scheduled for October 22.

The tournament will be played at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

“P&H Baseball is looking forward to a great day of golf with Patrick & Henry alumni, friends, and business partners,” a release from the school read.

Registration for the tournament will begin at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The all-inclusive entry fee is $400 per foursome. Included with the golf is a branded item, lunch, and 50/50 prize drawings.

Sponsorship for individual holes is available for $100. In addition, a number of other sponsorships are available. Please see opportunities to support P&HCC Baseball below.

Proceeds benefit the Patrick & Henry Community College Baseball team.

To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pats-baseball-alumni-golf-tourney-tickets-409979378357. For additional information, please contact Letitia Pulliam of the P&HCC Foundation at lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu or (276)656-0250.

Basic Fee Information:

Foursome—$400

Fee for a team of four includes golf, cart, lunch, and a chance to win 50/50 raffles, along with awards at the conclusion of the tournament.

Hole Sponsor—$100

Includes your company name on day of tournament information and a hole sponsor sign displayed on course.

Patriot Package—$20 per team

Four mulligans per team, and one raffle ticket per golfer for a 50/50 prize raffle.

Additional Mulligans

Each is $5 per golfer, with a maximum of two mulligans per golfer and eight mulligans per team.

Sponsorship Level Information:

Blue Event Sponsor—$1,500

Includes two team registrations, one hole sponsorship, logo on website, and recognition during awards.

Gold Award Sponsor—$500

Includes hole signage and award recognition for either closest to the pin contest or longest drive contest.

Premium Hole Sponsorship—$250

Exclusive host of hole with prominent tee box signage featuring company logo.

Hole Sponsorship—$100

Tee box signage featuring company logo.