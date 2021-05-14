Area Roundup: PHCC baseball, softball players receive top region honors

PHCC's Ellerts, Ellis receive top Region X baseball honors
Patrick Henry Community College freshman Magnus Ellert was named Region X Pitcher of the Year, the region announced on Friday.
Ellerts finished the regular season 7-1 in 12 starts with a 2.77 ERA. He led the NJCAA Division II with 103 strikeouts, and was fifth in the nation with 15.03 strikeouts per game.
PHCC head coach Cody Ellis was also named Region X Baseball Coach of the Year Friday. Cody Ellis led the Patriots to a No. 2 seed in this weekend's in Region X South Atlantic District Tournament. PHCC finished the regular season 34-14 overall, 21-6 in conference, and 24-2 at home.
The Patriots got as high as No. 3 in the NJCAA national rankings, and received votes in the latest poll.
Four PHCC baseball players were named to Second Team All-Region X: Max Harper (infield), Tristan McAlister (outfield), Jayson Kramer (outfield) and Drew Harlow (pitcher).
Harlow, Kramer, and shortstop Omar Gonzalez were also named to the Region X All-Defensive Team.
PHCC's Lemon named Region X Softball Pitcher of the Year
After finishing the season in the top five in the nation in three major categories, Patrick Henry Community College freshman Madison Lemons was named Region X Pitcher of the Year.
Lemons was third in the NJCAA Division II with seven win on the season. She was second in the nation with 165 strikeouts, and third with 8.77 strikeouts per game. She allowed just 44 earned runs in 131.2 innings pitched.
Lemons and catcher Elizabeth Parrish are All-American nominees after being named First Team All-Region West Division.
Parrish finished the season hitting .385. She was third in the conference with 10 home runs and seventh in the nation with 41 RBIs.
Third baseman Carley Gravely and first baseman Jaden Hurdle were named Second Team All-Region X.
The Patriots are playing in the Region X South Atlantic Division Tournament this weekend in Burlington, N.C.