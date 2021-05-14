Area Roundup: PHCC baseball, softball players receive top region honors

PHCC's Ellerts, Ellis receive top Region X baseball honors

Patrick Henry Community College freshman Magnus Ellert was named Region X Pitcher of the Year, the region announced on Friday.

Ellerts finished the regular season 7-1 in 12 starts with a 2.77 ERA. He led the NJCAA Division II with 103 strikeouts, and was fifth in the nation with 15.03 strikeouts per game.

PHCC head coach Cody Ellis was also named Region X Baseball Coach of the Year Friday. Cody Ellis led the Patriots to a No. 2 seed in this weekend's in Region X South Atlantic District Tournament. PHCC finished the regular season 34-14 overall, 21-6 in conference, and 24-2 at home.

The Patriots got as high as No. 3 in the NJCAA national rankings, and received votes in the latest poll.

Four PHCC baseball players were named to Second Team All-Region X: Max Harper (infield), Tristan McAlister (outfield), Jayson Kramer (outfield) and Drew Harlow (pitcher).

Harlow, Kramer, and shortstop Omar Gonzalez were also named to the Region X All-Defensive Team.

PHCC's Lemon named Region X Softball Pitcher of the Year