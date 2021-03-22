Area Roundup: PHCC baseball sweeps Wake Tech; Sellers sweeps late model races at South Boston Speedway

A lopsided victory, a walk-off, and a third win on Sunday capped off a big weekend for the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team. The Patriots swept Wake Tech in three games by scores of 9-1, 2-1, and 10-6.

In Saturday's Game 1, Drew Harlow (Halifax Co. HS) threw 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks. Harlow struck out eight.

Jayson Kramer (Cumberland Valley HS) was 4-4 at the plate with a walk. He scored two runs and stole a base. Max Harper (VMI) was 2-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases. Javian Serrano (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS) was 3-4 with a double, four RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base, and Skyler Saunders (Stuarts Draft HS) was 1-3 with a triple, two RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base.

The Patriots walked off Game 2 on a hit by Hunter Steel (Woodbridge HS) in the bottom of the 7th. Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge HS) threw a complete game for the Patriots without allowing an earned run. Ellerts allowed three hits and two walks and struck out 13.

On Sunday, Spencer Rife (Randolph Macon College) threw four scoreless innings allowing five him and one walk with three strikeouts. Trevor Croson (Spotsylvania HS) threw 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out two.