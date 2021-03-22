Area Roundup: PHCC baseball sweeps Wake Tech; Sellers sweeps late model races at South Boston Speedway

A lopsided victory, a walk-off, and a third win on Sunday capped off a big weekend for the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team. The Patriots swept Wake Tech in three games by scores of 9-1, 2-1, and 10-6.
In Saturday's Game 1, Drew Harlow (Halifax Co. HS) threw 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks. Harlow struck out eight.
Jayson Kramer (Cumberland Valley HS) was 4-4 at the plate with a walk. He scored two runs and stole a base. Max Harper (VMI) was 2-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases. Javian Serrano (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS) was 3-4 with a double, four RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base, and Skyler Saunders (Stuarts Draft HS) was 1-3 with a triple, two RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base.
The Patriots walked off Game 2 on a hit by Hunter Steel (Woodbridge HS) in the bottom of the 7th. Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge HS) threw a complete game for the Patriots without allowing an earned run. Ellerts allowed three hits and two walks and struck out 13.
On Sunday, Spencer Rife (Randolph Macon College) threw four scoreless innings allowing five him and one walk with three strikeouts. Trevor Croson (Spotsylvania HS) threw 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out two.
Kramer was 4-5 at the plate for the Patriots, with three doubles, four RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. Tristan McAlister (University of Charleston) was 2-4 with a run, RBI, and two stolen bases, and Eli Lam (Spotswood HS) was 2-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base.
PHCC improves to 18-2 on the year, 8-1 in Region X. The Patriots will return home to Hooker Field on Tuesday to take on Ferrum College at 1 p.m., and will again play a doubleheader at home on Wednesday against USC Lancaster, starting at 1 p.m.
Sellers sweeps late model races at South Boston Speedway
By Joe Chandler
Special to the Bulletin
Peyton Sellers had talked last week about how much he was looking forward to getting back to racing at his home track, South Boston Speedway.
His return to South Boston Speedway for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division event was a stellar one.
The Danville resident swept the two 75-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races, giving him a good start toward defending his 2019 South Boston Speedway title and the 2020 NASCAR Virginia state championship.
“It just feels good to be back at South Boston Speedway,” Sellers said after completing the sweep. “To come here and start the season off with two wins is a big feather in our cap. These season-openers are hard to win because everybody works so hard all winter long to build their cars fast. For us to be able to come out here and get two wins was really special for our team.”
Sellers scored a flag-to-flag win in the opening 75-lap race, edging rookie Landon Pembelton by just under a second. Rookie Jacob Borst finished third with Chris Denny and Stuart Crews completing the top five finishers.
The nightcap was much difficult. Sellers started ninth by virtue of an inverted start among the top finishers of the opening race, and was involved in a mishap with another car that resulted in a caution flag being thrown on lap 18.
After restarting 11th, Sellers began picking his way through traffic, taking advantage of three caution periods that followed to put him in a position to work his way back to the lead. Sellers passed Pembelton for the lead on the 46th circuit and held the lead over the final 29 laps to earn the win and complete the sweep.
Josh Oakley, the seventh-place finisher in the opening race, took the runner-up spot, finishing .875 second behind Sellers. Pembelton finished third, Mark Wertz took the fourth spot, and Crews rounded out the top-five.
There were three lead changes among four drivers in the nightcap, with rookie Zach Lightfoot, Oakley, Pembelton, and Sellers all taking turns leading the race.
Moss, Winslow Split Limited Sportsman Division Twinbill
Daniel Moss, of Danville, and Eric Winslow split wins in Saturday’s twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division competitors.
Moss led 23 laps of the opening 25-lap race and pulled away to a 3.404-second win over Ryan Joyner. Joyner was later disqualified following a post-race inspection of his car by track NASCAR officials, elevating J.D. Eversole to second place. Winslow was awarded third place with Drew Dawson and Danny Willis Jr. rounding out the top five.
Winslow started on the pole in the second race and scored a flag-to-flag win, with Moss taking the runner-up spot. Dawson finished third with Brent Younger, and Penn Crim Jr. completing the top five.
Crews Captures 30-Lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division Race
Nathan Crews got a leg up in his quest for a second South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division title by winning Saturday’s 30-lap race.
Crews cruised across the finish line 5.971 seconds ahead of Johnny Layne. Bruce Mayo finished third, Randy Hupp finished fourth, and Josh Paynter finished fifth.
Dawson Takes Win In Budweiser Hornets Division
Josh Dawson started his 2021 season in a big way with a win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division.
Jared Dawson was the runner-up with Jason DeCarlo, Kevin Currin, and Andrea Ruotolo rounding out the top five finishers.
Next Race At South Boston Speedway
Racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on April 3 with the 2 p.m. running the of the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.
The four-race card will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and the SMART Modified Tour 99 for the regional touring SMART Modified series. A 15-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.