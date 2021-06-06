Area Roundup: PHCC falls in NJCAA soccer opener; Martinsville Ponies win Saturday, lose home opener Sunday

It wasn’t the start to the tournament the Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team wanted.

In their first game of the NJCAA national championship tournament Sunday in Wichita, Kansas, the Patriots fell to Muskegon Community College 7-2.

Through the first hour of play, the Patriots and Jayhawks each had five shots on goal, but PHCC was unable to put any of their shots in the net until the 73rd minute when Wilson Bowles scored on an assist by Cris Brouwer.

Bowles, a Martinsville High School graduate who was named Region X Player of the Year this season, scored again in the 81st minute.

Muskegon and PHCC each had eight shots on goal in the game. The Jayhawks led 4-0 at the half, with goals in the 6th, 16th, 22nd, and 27th minutes.

PHCC will need a big win in Game 2 when they take on No. 1 seed Pima Community College, out of Tucson, Arizona. The team with the best record in a pool of PHCC, Pima, and Muskegon will move on the tournament semifinals.

Pima defeated Muskegon 2-0 in the first game of the tournament on Saturday.

PHCC will take on Pima at Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas on Monday at 5 p.m. EST.