Area Roundup: PHCC falls in NJCAA soccer opener; Martinsville Ponies win Saturday, lose home opener Sunday

It wasn’t the start to the tournament the Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team wanted.
In their first game of the NJCAA national championship tournament Sunday in Wichita, Kansas, the Patriots fell to Muskegon Community College 7-2.
Through the first hour of play, the Patriots and Jayhawks each had five shots on goal, but PHCC was unable to put any of their shots in the net until the 73rd minute when Wilson Bowles scored on an assist by Cris Brouwer.
Bowles, a Martinsville High School graduate who was named Region X Player of the Year this season, scored again in the 81st minute.
Muskegon and PHCC each had eight shots on goal in the game. The Jayhawks led 4-0 at the half, with goals in the 6th, 16th, 22nd, and 27th minutes.
PHCC will need a big win in Game 2 when they take on No. 1 seed Pima Community College, out of Tucson, Arizona. The team with the best record in a pool of PHCC, Pima, and Muskegon will move on the tournament semifinals.
Pima defeated Muskegon 2-0 in the first game of the tournament on Saturday.
PHCC will take on Pima at Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas on Monday at 5 p.m. EST.
Martinsville ponies win saturday, lose home opener sundayThe Martinsville Ponies bounced back from an extra-innings loss to the Carolina Disco Turkeys Friday night with a 9-2 win over Carolina in Winston-Salem Saturday night.
Martinsville scored four runs in the first two innings to take a quick lead.
After giving up one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, the Ponies put three more up in the top of the seventh.
Matt Rivers (Gardner-Webb) got the start on the mound for the Ponies. The righty allowed two hits and one run over four innings, striking out three and walking one.
Martinsville had 14 hits as a team. Justin Brady (Ferrum), Hunter Hutchens (UNC-Greensboro), and Josh Jones (JMU) had two hits each. Brady added three RBIs and Hutchens had two.
The Ponies are an independent summer college baseball team affiliated with the Martinsville Mustangs. They were back on the field on Sunday for their home opener at Hooker Field. They fell to the Boone Bigfoots 12-2.
Carlisle graduate William Clark (Emory & Henry) threw four innings with five strikeouts. Fellow Carlisle grad Nick Duncan (PHCC) threw three innings in relief, striking out two.
Martinsville will be back on the road on Wednesday in High Point, North Carolina to take on the HPT Locos at Finch Field. First pitch is at 7 p.m.