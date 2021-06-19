Area Roundup: PHCC hosting women's basketball skills camp this month

Patrick Henry Community College will be conducting an individual basketball skill camp on from June 29-July 1. The camp will feature former Professional Basketball Player Bronaza Fitzgerald, a Danville native who play at UNC-Asheville, and Averett University standout Jessica Myers.
The camp will run daily from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, contact PHCC women's basketball coach Herb Daniel at (434)329-1724 for details and registration.
