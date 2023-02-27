P&HCC baseball takes two of three vs. Cleveland CC

After falling in Game 1 of a 3-game series, the Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team bounced back in Games 2 and 3 to win the series against Cleveland Community College over the weekend.

The series was the home opener for P&HCC, which is playing all its home games at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville, this season.

Cleveland won Game 1 on Saturday, 4-3.

The Patriots won Game 2 on Saturday, 2-1, after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Brendon Burke (Panther Creek HS) had the lone hit for the Patriots, and Matthew Best (Our Lady of Good Counsel) and Laken Tignor (Miller School) each scored a run.

Spencer Williams (Jefferson Forest HS) threw five hitless innings for P&HCC in the win, allowing one run and six walks with nine strikeouts. William Rice (Nansemond-Suffolk HS) threw the final two innings, allowing one hit and no runs or walks. Rice struck out six.

P&HCC came back on Sunday with a 9-1 win. Johnboy Rittenhouse (Fluvanna HS) led the Patriots at the plate, going 3-4 with three RBIs and two doubles. Jake Weaver was 2-3 with a run, and Andrew Barrese (Western Albemarle) was 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Burke also hit a homerun.

Kyle Fields (Rustburg HS) threw five innings for P&HCC, allowing one unearned run, four hits, and a walk with six strikeouts. Tony DeLawrence (Perkiomen HS) added two scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

With the two wins, the Patriots improve to 6-6 on the year, and 2-1 in Region X play. They’ll return home next weekend with a 3-game series against Catawba Valley Community College. Game 1 on Saturday is at 1 p.m.

P&HCC hosts JuCo Softball Jamboree

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball hosted the JuCo Softball Jamboree this weekend at Dan Daniel Park, in Danville. The Patriots went 1-4 on the weekend, finishing with an 8-7 win over CCBC Catonsville on Sunday.

The Patriots first two losses both came by one run. They lost Game 1, 14-13, to WVU Potomac State College. Morgan Strickland (Franklinton HS) and Kyndal Hopkins (Franklinton HS) had three hits each for P&HCC in the loss. Strickland scored two runs and Hopkins scored one. Mackenzie Belcher (Patrick County HS) was 2-5 with four runs scored, and Danielle King (Patrick County HS) scored three runs.

CCBC Catonsville defeated P&HCC, 6-5, in Game 2 on Saturday.

Corning Community College defeated P&HCC, 11-4, in Game 1 on Sunday.

The Patriots (3-7) will travel to Ferrum College on Thursday to take on the Panthers JV team in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

P&HCC women’s hoops finishes regular season with home loss

The Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball team fell to Richard Bland College, 75-53, at home on Sunday in the regular season finale.

The Patriots finish the regular season 11-13. They now await seeding in the Region X Tournament.