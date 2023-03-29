Welcome to the Final Four, Hokies!

Well, welcome other fans too, but let’s be honest, this week we’re all Hokie fans.

(If you’re not a Hokie fan this week, it’s probably best you don’t talk to me.)

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team reached the semifinals of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament with an 84-74 win over Ohio State on Monday night. Not only is this the Hokies’ first trip to the Final Four, it was their first trip to the Elite Eight and just their second trip to the Sweet 16.

This is the happiest I’ve been as a sports fan since November, 2016 (that’s when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. People forget that happened. I like to make sure they don’t).

But if you’re not a lifelong Virginia Tech fan like me, you should still get excited for the final games of the women’s basketball tournament. All four remaining teams have future WNBA stars, and all four have their fans believing they’re good enough to win it all, because they are. It will definitely been a really great weekend of basketball.

You should still root for Virginia Tech – you don’t have to, but you should, but you don’t have to – but in case you don’t want to, or you're unsure, here’s a look at all four teams and all the reasons, both on and off the court, you should root for them.

Why you should root for Virginia Tech

No. 1 seed, 31-4, ACC Tournament champions

Star power – Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore

No offense to Dell Curry, but I’m certain by the time Georgia Amoore leaves Virginia Tech she’ll be the greatest basketball player in the history of the school. She is unreal to watch. The Hokies junior point guard is averaging 24 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and has a record 20 made 3s in four games.

Amoore by herself is enough to make any team dangerous, but she isn’t even the Hokies biggest star. She plays alongside 6-foot-6 center Elizabeth Kitley, the two-time ACC Player of the Year who is the all-time leading scorer in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history. Both players give Virginia Tech an inside-out game that is basically impossible to guard.

Coach – Kenny Brooks

Brooks is in his seventh season with the Hokies, and he’s transformed the program in that time. The season before he arrived from JMU, the Hokies were 18-14. In his first year, he took the team to its first 20 win season since 2005. Only once has his team not won at least 20 games – the year the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and they’ve gone 155-73 during Brooks’s tenure.

School’s most famous alumni

For a big school, Virginia Tech doesn’t have too many big, famous alumni, at least in the world of pop culture. There are some political figures not worth mentioning, Frank Beamer, Michael Vick, and many other football players, a few Major League Baseball regulars, and of course NBA star Dell Curry, most famous for being the father of future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.

The most famous Hokie, though, is Hoda Kotb, the long-time Today Show host. If the school only has one famous grad, Kotb is a good one to have.

Mascot ranking among the Final Four teams – 1

There’s nothing in sports cooler than the Hokie Bird. Nothing.

Also

The NCAA told Virginia Tech the school couldn’t play Enter Sandman, the song traditionally played when the football team runs onto the field before games and during other big sports moments, during the games the women’s basketball team hosted in the NCAA Tournament this season. So, instead, fans have begun singing the song to begin all of the team’s games, even in Seattle for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

How cool will it be to hear those fans singing that in Dallas for the Final Four, and maybe even again for the championship?

Why you should root for South Carolina

No. 1 overall seed, 36-0, SEC tournament and regular season champions

Star power – Aliyah Boston

The other teams’ stars have the flash and the fun, but South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has the awards to prove why she’s the star of her team, and probably the best player in the country.

The Gamecock’s 6-foot-5 center/forward is the defending national player of the year, and the two-time defending SEC Player of the Year.

As a senior this season, she’s averaging 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. She’s also just 66 points away from 2,000 for her college career.

Coach – Dawn Staley

South Carolina has overtaken UConn as the premier women’s basketball program in the nation, and that’s almost solely thanks to coach Dawn Staley.

Staley, in her 12th season, has led the Gamecocks to their first national title, Final Four, No. 1 ranking, and conference titles. Her teams have reached the Final Four in four of the last seven tournaments, and have been ranked in the AP Top 25 every week since December, 2012. Forty-four of those weeks were spent at No. 1.

Listing all of Staley’s accomplishments would take up a whole page in the newspaper. It’s unreal what she’s done. But if you need more of a reason to root for her, she has Virginia ties, having played for four years at UVA. In three of those years the Cavaliers reached the Final Four and they made one appearance in the national championship game.

Most famous alumni

I’m not going to lie, South Carolina doesn’t have an extensive list of famous alumni, but they do have the coolest.

All four members of Hootie and the Blowfish attended USC. That incredibly named band was formed in the dorms in Columbia, South Carolina. According to legend – and by legend I mean Wikipedia – HATB guitarist Mark Bryan heard lead singer Darius Rucker singing in the showers of the dorm they shared, and the rest is history.

Also, the stunt coordinator for the movie Dodgeball, Alex Daniels, went to South Carolina. These are two very good, esteemed alumni and I feel like the school should brag about that more.

Mascot ranking – 4

I don’t like the idea of forcing chickens to fight one another. For that, I’m not a fan of the Gamecock mascot.

Also

South Carolina is the defending national champions, and is playing in the Final Four for a third straight season. They’ve been the heavy favorites to repeat the championship all season, and have faced little challenge in the tournament, winning all four games by an average of 22 points.

If you’re a fan of dynasties, South Carolina is well on its way to becoming one.

Why you should root for LSU

No. 3 seed, 32-2, second in the SEC regular season rankings

Star power – Angel Reese

Of all the stars in this tournament, the biggest off the court is Angel Reese. The Tigers sophomore, nicknamed “The Bayou Barbie," has more than half a million followers on Instagram, and more than 600,000 on TikTok.

But Reese is also an incredible athlete on the court. The 6-foot-3 forward, who transferred to LSU from Maryland this season, is averaging 23.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, and was named First Team All-American this season.

Coach – Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey became a legendary basketball coach at Baylor, where she won three national titles. She left Baylor following the 2021 season, likely due to a desire to be closer to her hometown, Tickfaw, Louisiana, and also likely due to a desire to restore the Tigers program.

And restore it she did, in a hurry. LSU was 9-13 in 2021. In Mulkey’s first season, they were 26-6, prompting a third national coach of the year award for the Louisiana native.

Most famous alumni

LSU has the longest list of famous sports alumni, including Shaq, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, and “Pistol” Pete Maravich, to name a few.

And it’s a good thing a lot of athletes went to LSU, because no one else really famous did. CNN anchor Don Lemon is an alum, as is singer Lauren Daigle. The band Better Than Ezra was also formed there. All those are fine and successful in their fields, but, they’re no Hootie.

Mascot ranking – 2

Tigers are cool. I’m not sure how I feel about LSU having a real tiger living on campus, but in a general sense, tigers are cool.

Also

If you’re a fan of the SEC, maybe you want to root for LSU and South Carolina. The Tigers lost to Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament earlier this month, so I'm sure they would really like a chance at facing the Gamecocks in a different title game.

Why you should root for Iowa

No. 2 seed, 30-6, Big Ten Tournament Champions

Star power – Caitlin Clark

Virginia Tech has two stars, South Carolina has the player of the year, and LSU has the Bayou Barbie, but Iowa has by far the most fun player to watch.

Caitlin Clark is the best scorer in the country – she led the nation in scoring as a freshman and sophomore – and is a 3-time First Team All-American. The Hawkeye’s junior point guard was named Big Ten Player of the Year this season.

And she’s been incredible this tournament. In the Hawkeye’s Elite 8 win over Louisville, she had the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history, finishing the night with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. She knocked down a season-high eight 3-pointers in the win.

Clark is averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, and has recorded five triple-doubles this season.

Coach – Lisa Bluder

The longest-tenured coach among the Final Four teams, Lisa Bluder has been coaching at Iowa for 23 years. She is the all-time winningest coach in program history, with 463 career victories at the school. She’s led the Hawkeyes to four Big Ten Tournament titles, including the last two, and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. This is her first Final Four appearance, and the school's first since 1993.

Most famous alumni

I’m not going to lie, I kind of just assumed Iowa was a random school in the middle of America, but that random school has an incredible list of famous grads.

News anchor Tom Brokaw and novelist Flannery O’Connor are two huge names alongside 18 Pulitzer Prize winners, including playwright Tennessee Williams.

Willie Wonka also went there! And by that I mean Gene Wilder is a 1955 graduate. Comic actors Tom Arnold, Jake Johnson, and Ashton Kutcher also went there.

Congratulations to Iowa. A truly impressive list all around.

Mascot ranking – 3

A Hawkeye isn’t even a real bird! It’s a nickname for people born in Iowa. I feel like I’ve been lied to my whole life. Tricked, backstabbed, and bamboozled, as they say.

Also, the state bird of Iowa isn’t a hawk either. It’s the American Goldfinch. American Goldfinch is a lame mascot for a college sports team, but at least it’s a real bird!

Also

If you’re a fan of underdogs, Iowa is a good one to root for. Since 2000, the school has only reached the Sweet 16 twice, and the Elite 8 once prior to this season. Plus, Caitlin Clark and Georgia Amoore are very similar players, and it would be very fun to watch them face off against one another in the national title game.