Former Mustangs, Patriots drafted, sign with MLB teams

It’s been one week since more than 600 players heard their names called in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft or went on to sign with teams as undrafted free agents.

Out of those 600, three of them once called Martinsville home.

Two players drafted once spent a summer with the Martinsville Mustangs, and one played at Patrick and Henry Community College.

Here's a look at all three:

Reid VanScoter (Left-handed pitcher) – Seattle Mariners – Round 5, Pick 156

The highest selected Mustang in this year’s draft, VanScoter played at Coastal Carolina University, where he racked up Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and All-Sun Belt first team honors last season. In 16 starts for the Chanticleers, VanScoter went 9-4 with an 3.65 ERA. He threw 88.2 innings this season.

VanScoter was a member of the 2020 Martinsville Mustangs, appearing in five games with one start. During his brief time with the Mustangs, VanScoter pitched 11.2 innings, allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs, and struck out 12. He finished his tenure in Martinsville with a 6.17 ERA.

Magnus Ellerts (Right-handed pitcher) – Cleveland Guardians – Round 11, Pick 331

It’s no secret that Ellerts was a key factor in Patrick & Henry Community College’s historic run to the 2021 NJCAA Division II World Series, a run in which they reached the tournament semifinals in their first ever appearance.

Ellerts was named 2021 Region X Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-Region X, and an NJCAA All-American, and his stats proved rightfully so. In 16 starts for P&HCC, Ellerts went 10-2 with a 2.60 ERA. He would go on to lead the NJCAA with an eye-popping 141 strikeouts in 86.2 innings pitched.

After Ellerts left P&HCC, he took a trip half an hour away to play for the Danville Otterbots that summer. The Otterbots play in the Appalachian League, a summer collegiate baseball league that is part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline.

Ellerts made three appearances (two starts) for the Otterbots, working 9.2 innings and striking out 18. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits, and finished that summer with an 3.72 ERA.

Ellerts transferred to Florida Southwestern State College, a junior college in Fort Myers, FL for the 2022 season.

There is a good chance that fans will get to see the former Patriot play close to Martinsville, as the Lynchburg Hillcats serve as the Single-A affiliate of the Guardians.

Matt Suggs (Catcher) – Washington Nationals – Undrafted

On July 25th, Suggs officially signed as a undrafted free agent with the Washington Nationals shortly after Day 3 of the MLB Draft, posting photos to his Instagram account of his Nationals jersey and wearing a Nationals hat as he signed his contract.

Like VanScoter, Suggs was a member of the 2020 Mustangs. In 13 games with Martinsville, he notched 10 hits with three doubles and two home runs. Suggs finished that summer with a .323 batting average.

At UNC-Wilmington this season, he was second in the Colonial Athletic Association in home runs (13) and RBIs (48). Suggs was also an honorable mention for his position on the All-CAA team.

After making history, PHCC baseball heads to Oklahoma for NJCAA tournament The PHCC baseball team left today for Enid, Oklahoma as they get ready to play in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. Read what players and coaches said about the road to the tourney here.

This Week with the Mustangs: Martinsville bounces back with win Saturday The Martinsville Mustangs got back in the win column in a big way Saturday night.