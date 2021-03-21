Hanging With Miss Cooper: It's time to support girls and women's sports of all ages

Last December I did an informal poll online of high school sports fandom in the area. One of the questions asked responders to list what they thought were the top three most closely followed sports in the area.
Football and boy's basketball were the obvious top two. I knew that was coming. Football is king all over the country, and basketball is king in Southern Virginia. The third most popular answer though, was a bit of a surprise, although after thinking about it, it shouldn't have been.
Of 40 responses, 20 said they thought girls basketball was one of the three most popular sport in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties. More popular than baseball and boy's soccer.
It shouldn't have been a surprise to me because from my five years of following high school sports in the area extremely closely, it probably would have also been my third choice. I've seen the packed out gyms whenever Patrick County, Magna Vista, or Martinsville's girls basketball teams play each other. I've followed the caravans of cars to Richmond for the times the Warriors, Bulldogs, and Carlisle played in their state tournaments.
Support for girls and women's sports at the high school and local level shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Two years ago I went to watch my high school's softball team play in the state championship. Again, the stadium in Salem was packed out. Just like the field at Patrick Henry Community College was full of (socially-distanced) fans last weekend when I went to watch the Patriots softball team play. The student section at Magna Vista is just as enthusiastic and deep for Warriors girls basketball games as they are for Warriors football games. The Patrick County student section will go deep up the stands for Cougar volleyball games.
(All of this is pre-COVID, of course.)
But, sadly, even though I wasn't surprised by fan support of girls and women's sports in our area, I also wasn't surprised by the recent inequalities we've seen in men's and women's sports at the college level.
This week, women playing in the NCAA basketball tournament in San Antonio went to social media to point out the differences in their tournament bubble versus the men's tournament bubble. The Indianapolis weight rooms for the men's tournament were sprawling with squat racks, bench presses, and anything else you'd see in a Division I gym. The women's weight room had a single rack of about a dozen small hand weights and a table of Yoga mats.
That photo went viral, but other women also pointed out the "swag bag" given to men's players was filled with shirts, towels, and hats with the official March Madness and Indianapolis tournament logo. The women's bag had a towel, shirt, and hat, all of which just had a generic NCAA logo and said "women's basketball." As if playing in the women's tournament didn't even warrant having a shirt with that tournament's logo on in.
Anytime the complaints about inequality in men's and women's sports come up, you see keyboard warriors on social media say, "Well the men bring in more money. It's because no one cares. No one watches." But is it that no one cares or people don't think they should care? If you're telling women that their tournament and their sport is inferior, you're indirectly telling fans that tournament and those athletes are also inferior, and that is simply not the case.
Some of the best and most successful athletes on the planet are women. But whenever you hear an argument of, "Who's the best athlete ever?" it always revolved around Lebron James, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan. As if people don't realize the best and most decorated athlete on the planet is 4-foot-8, just turned 24 years old, and has won 25 World Championships and 4 Olympic gold medals. Her name is Simone Biles.
You could also add Serena Williams, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Cat Osterman, etc., etc., etc. to that argument.
And it's obvious at the lowest level that people care about watching women and girls compete. I've seen it in high schools all over. So why do we tell those girls that once they reach college and the pros that's no longer the case? Sports are sports no matter who is playing them, and I promise a women's game is just as (often more) compelling, competitive, and fun as a men's.
As I'm typing this I'm watching Virginia Tech's women's basketball team take on Marquette in the NCAA basketball tournament. The Hokies led throughout, and now move on to Round 2.
In the NCAA men's basketball tournament, none of the five teams from Virginia made it to Round 2. Only one ACC school remains. In the women's tournament there are seven ACC teams playing, and one other, VCU, also from Virginia.
If you're looking to better support women's sports, now is a perfect time to start.
