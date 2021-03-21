Hanging With Miss Cooper: It's time to support girls and women's sports of all ages

Last December I did an informal poll online of high school sports fandom in the area. One of the questions asked responders to list what they thought were the top three most closely followed sports in the area.

Football and boy's basketball were the obvious top two. I knew that was coming. Football is king all over the country, and basketball is king in Southern Virginia. The third most popular answer though, was a bit of a surprise, although after thinking about it, it shouldn't have been.

Of 40 responses, 20 said they thought girls basketball was one of the three most popular sport in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties. More popular than baseball and boy's soccer.

It shouldn't have been a surprise to me because from my five years of following high school sports in the area extremely closely, it probably would have also been my third choice. I've seen the packed out gyms whenever Patrick County, Magna Vista, or Martinsville's girls basketball teams play each other. I've followed the caravans of cars to Richmond for the times the Warriors, Bulldogs, and Carlisle played in their state tournaments.