Homegrown PHCC sports program celebrates historic success

“Robbi… He’s helped grown that program,” Henderson said. “He has over 30 softball players coming to the community. They’re staying in this community, and you will start to see that in all of our other sports.

“We hired some new coaches that are local, and I see that having some of our former students and our local people leading the charge is definitely helping us continue to grow here with our family.”

The PHCC cross country team sent runners to the national championship the last two seasons. The softball team went 22-20 this year and won the Region X DII West title to move on to the South Atlantic District Tournament.

“For our entire program, Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia, it’s hard for us to really recruit student-athletes to want to come here compared to some of the other schools we play that have a beach or they have a bigger city. But we show that we have something here in Martinsville, Virginia that a student-athlete would want to come to to participate in a sport while getting a quality education. That’s something that I’ve seen from our sports program this year.”