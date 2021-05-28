Homegrown PHCC sports program celebrates historic success

It’s going to be a busy two weeks for the Patrick Henry Community College athletics program.
PHCC athletic director Brian Henderson is in Enid, Oklahoma to support the Patriots baseball team in the NJCAA national tournament. When that’s over, he’ll drive up to Wichita, Kansas to support the Patriots men’s soccer team, also competing in the NJCAA national championship tournament. It’s the first time in nationals for both programs.
The Patriots have only ever had three teams reach the national tournament before this year. Henderson said Friday he was “smiling from ear to ear” thinking about the success of the PHCC athletic program this school year.
The baseball team qualified for the NJCAA national championship tournament after winning the South Atlantic District Tournament championship last week in Burlington, North Carolina. The men’s soccer team found out on Thursday they had qualified for nationals with an at-large bid into the tournamwnt. PHCC won the Region X regular season championship.
“I’ve been here seven years now at athletic director… that was the first time that I got to really experience the dog pile,” Henderson said of the baseball team’s championship. “I was so happy for our students athletes. Watching (PHCC baseball coaches) Coach (Cody) Ellis, Coach (Brandon) Nania and Coach (Barry) Powell hug once they won that championship, and then also talking to (men’s soccer coach) Brennan (Murphy) as they gave us a bid to be in nationals and just hearing the emotions in their voice… those are the things that make me smile and I understand it’s much bigger than ball. We built relationships, we’re building young men and women and they will move on to a 4-year school, and those are things we’ll never forget.”
Henderson said the overall success of the Patriots teams, beyond just baseball and men’s soccer, shows the school’s students not only overcame the obstacles of 2020 and 2021, but “they bonded together to overcome competition and earn their way to continue to play.”
Henderson said much of the overall success of the PHCC athletic program lies in homegrown talent. All three coaches on the Patriots' baseball team either played or studied at PHCC. Volleyball coach Randi Robertson is also a PHCC grad. She was one of the first players recruited to the volleyball program when it started in 2016.
Other coaches are from the area and have helped to both recruit locally and bring students to Martinsville for the first time. Murphy is a graduate of Martinsville High School, as is sophomore Wilson Bowles, who led the team in goals this season and was named Region X Player of the Year.
“Brennan was a local student here so he understands where we’re at in our local community,” Henderson said. "Not only is he bringing local students and heling them be the best they can be... but he’s also been able to help diversify our entire community by reaching out to the international population at a tremendous rate too, and helping them want to come to Patrick Henry and Martinsville.”
PHCC softball coach Robbi Campbell and track and cross country coach Andre Kidd are both from Patrick County.
“Robbi… He’s helped grown that program,” Henderson said. “He has over 30 softball players coming to the community. They’re staying in this community, and you will start to see that in all of our other sports.
“We hired some new coaches that are local, and I see that having some of our former students and our local people leading the charge is definitely helping us continue to grow here with our family.”
The PHCC cross country team sent runners to the national championship the last two seasons. The softball team went 22-20 this year and won the Region X DII West title to move on to the South Atlantic District Tournament.
“For our entire program, Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia, it’s hard for us to really recruit student-athletes to want to come here compared to some of the other schools we play that have a beach or they have a bigger city. But we show that we have something here in Martinsville, Virginia that a student-athlete would want to come to to participate in a sport while getting a quality education. That’s something that I’ve seen from our sports program this year.”
PHamily has become a motto at PHCC, and Henderson could see the entire program embracing those ideals. The softball team would go to baseball and soccer games, and baseball and soccer players would also be in the stands at softball games.
PHCC has more than 140 student-athletes, and while Henderson said the baseball and men’s soccer teams are ”at a level where we want all our sports to be,” he sees the number of teams competing on a national stage growing in the years to come.
“We’ll never forget the opportunity to be here in the nationals,” he said. “We definitely think that this is just the start of us continuing this trend of putting our teams into these national competitions and national spotlight.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com