'It put us on the map': P&HCC wrestling celebrates historic first season

Nearly three years ago, Temonte Gray was one of the first wrestlers being recruited by Patrick & Henry Community College.

The 2020 graduate of Oscar Smith High School, in Chesapeake, got some interest from the Patriots, who at the time were trying to start a program for the first time.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and things changed. P&HCC put off the start of the wrestling program, and Gray put off college, instead moving to Charlotte, North Carolina.

A year later, Gray reached out to incoming Patriots coach Chad Lange.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was very young,” Gray said in a recent phone interview. “It was always in me to want to get back into wrestling after high school. My senior year we won a state championship, so I was already just ready for the next level. One day in Charlotte I just called Coach Chad and he told me I could come in and I just pulled up the next week and I ended up at PH.”

Lange took over the P&HCC wrestling program over the winter. Building a brand new program, especially still in the middle of a pandemic, was “scary,” Lange said. But he was always up for the challenge.

“It was a lot of firsts,” said Lange, who came to P&HCC after coaching at Patrick County High School. “First season. My first season as a college coach. It was challenge. That’s how we started… I was going in it kind of wiling to learn also, but I was up for the challenge. I was coaching high school and middle school and youth and when this came up I was like, you know, let’s give it a go.”

The season started with eight wrestlers, but ended with just one – Gray.

That one, though, helped add another first for the program, reaching the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship tournament.

Gray competed at the national championships on March 4-5 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He qualified for nationals after a strong 3-1 showing at the district tournament last month at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania.

Even with many months out of the sport, after coming from such a strong high school background Lange saw the skills Gray brought with him from the start. The Patriots coaching staff, including assistants Nate McKenzie and Draygon West, didn’t have to do much to improve the freshman's wrestling abilities, just “helped guide it a little bit more,” Lange said.

“The kid is quick. The kid is fast, and he works hard,” Lange added of Gray. “He knows what needs to be done and he’ll get in the room and work hard and lose his pound or whatever he needs to do. We’ll watch video on his upcoming school and we’ll work on what we see there and what he needs to do, but the kid’s a hard worker overall.”

After starting with a full team, Gray said it got harder and harder throughout the season as it dwindled down to just him. By the time the postseason rolled around, he took the mindset that he was going to carry P&HCC as far as he could.

“It all landed on me staying tough and just being strong enough to get through the season,” Gray said. “So I guess that was the best part where it was all on me and I just had to carry PH on my back.

“It was a lot of hard work. A lot... A lot of matches as well. I see that I had a lot more matches than usual than other community colleges. I’ve been traveling with my coaches to different places. He’d been trying to put me in tournaments that I never thought I’d be in, so it was really on my coach. He helped me get through.”

Gray went 0-2 in Iowa, and while he said he felt like he could have performed better, it was an overall great experience.

“I had never been to Iowa before so it was very new to me,” he said. “The environment inside was very nice. A lot of people attended there. You could see a lot of great wrestlers wrestling hard. It was just something different. It was exciting. Some of my family members came so they gave me some support, a lot of support, so it was a blessing.”

No matter how Gray ended up at nationals, he and Lange agreed it was big for the program to just have a competitor in attendance.

Lange, has made use of social media to advertise his and Gray's national experience and hopefully use it as a recruiting tool. He’s gotten a lot of responses from dads, coaches, and wrestlers on Facebook who are interested in P&HCC.

“I’m talking to a lot of kids and I have a list of kids that I’m hoping this summer we’ll get some commitments,” Lange said. “I’m working on quantity over quality right now. We need 10 for a full team. I’d like to have 20 in the room. That’d be nice.

“I sure hope that they see us and say, ‘Wow a nationals qualifier. I want to go work with that guy and that coach and that school.’”

Gray is still unsure if he’ll return to P&H next season. He’s gotten some interest from 4-year schools that would like him to transfer, and he’s back home now taking all of his classes online and staying in shape to hopefully compete somewhere next year.

No matter where he goes, Gray is thankful for the experience he had at P&HCC and is glad he could help build a program he’s hopeful will be even more successful in the years and decades ahead.

“It definitely feels great to know that I am the first one to go to nationals there,” Gray said. “I know it opened up a lot of eyes for younger people… for the school to get into a new world with wrestling, to know what it’s like. And hopefully there’s a future and 20 years from now it’s just a way bigger program that what it is now. They can look back and see my name up there.”

“First of all it kind of puts us on the map like, oh wow, they have a wrestling team,” Lange said. “I think people are going to say, ‘wow they know what they’re doing over there. They’re willing to work hard and do what it takes to get it done.’ I’m just happy that we’re on the map. The Martinsville area, Patrick and Henry County community college. This is great.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

