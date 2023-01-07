Local trio ready to help operate CFP National Championship game

When it was announced last month that the Atlantic Coast Conference would be sending officials and referees to work the College Football Playoff National Championship this year, the wheels started spinning in Ron Epperly’s mind.

Epperly, who lives in Martinsville, has worked as a clock operator for ACC football games for the better part of the last decade. He’s worked four ACC championship games since 2018, including the game on December 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But never did he think he would get a chance to go to Los Angeles to work the biggest game of his career.

Epperly was notified four days after the ACC championship he was chosen by the conference to be the clock operator for Monday’s national title game, which will be played at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles. How he was chosen Epperly said he has no idea, but Monday’s game will be the biggest he’s be a part of in his more than 40 years as a football official.

“They just pick certain ones. I’m sure they have criteria they use, I would assume, but I wouldn’t really know specifically how to answer that question on how they make that decision,” Epperly said in a recent phone interview. “It did cross my mind that it would be a possibility, but in that situation it seems almost unbelievable that I could get a game like that. It’s unbelievable I would have that opportunity. Never thought I would and I was so honored to get the call.”

Epperly was also given the opportunity by the ACC to pick his own partner for the game to serve as the play clock operator, and he chose fellow high school and college official Scott Jensen. Jensen lives in Stuart and has worked with Epperly on all four ACC Championship games, as well as seven NCAA Division III national championships.

“We’re kind of a tag-team, if you will,” Epperly said.

The ACC also allows for a spotter to work with clock operators to chart every clock stoppage, keep track of TV timeouts, and be a third set of eyes in the booth. The NCAA wasn’t planning to have a spotter for the national championship, but Epperly convinced them to allow Martinsville’s Keith Sanders to come along as part of the crew.

Sanders and Jensen were both previously recommended to the ACC by Epperly. Jensen is a football, basketball, and baseball official for high school games across southwest Virginia. He was hired by Epperly 10 years ago to be a clock operator in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and has been with the ACC for about five years.

Sanders has been working as an official for about five years and was also originally recommended to the ACC by Epperly.

“We’ve worked so many games together,” Epperly said. “It’s just great to have someone where we all know each other and know what each other does. It’s a tremendous team and I’m really blessed to have those two guys with me.”

Epperly began working as a football official for junior varsity and varsity high school more than four decades ago. He eventually moved up to NCAA Division III, and still works for the ODAC and USA South conferences, supervising, training, and assigning clock operators.

At first he worked as an on-field referee in high school games, but was later asked to be a clock operator, and fell in love with the role.

“Just knowing the rules and being able to control the situation, it was just something about it that I became very passionate about doing and wanting to do a good job,” Epperly said.

“It just takes 100 percent concentration and no distractions at all to be able to do a good job and not make any mistakes because obviously both teams are depending on an accurate job, and the field officials are as well… A lot of experience doesn’t hurt. Just to know what to expect and be aware of certain situations and have situational awareness of what’s going on.”

This football season has been especially busy for Epperly. Most weekends he has high school games on Friday, college games on Saturday, and sometimes even an ODAC JV game on Sunday. Christmas Eve was his first Saturday off since August.

This year, though, all three officials are happy their football season was extended just a little bit longer.

“I just couldn’t believe I was actually asked to do the national championship game, and especially going all the way to Los Angeles,” Epperly said. “It’s going to be quite an experience for me.

“It just means so much that people have that much faith in me to assign me to do the game. It means a lot. And a lot of the officials are happy that I’m doing the game… I just appreciate so much their encouragement throughout the years.”

No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the title game on Monday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.