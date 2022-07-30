Martinsville Mustangs fall to Holly Springs in final home game, get revenge on Salamanders the next night

The Martinsville Mustangs played their final home game of the season Thursday, but it was a final inning run by the Holly Spring Salamanders that handed the Mustangs a 6-5 loss.

The Mustangs bounced back on Friday night at Holly Springs to defeat the Salamanders, 11-7.

On Thursday, the Salamanders plated four runs in the top of the second inning to take a big early lead. The Mustangs chipped away, scoring one run in each of the second, third, and fourth innings to make it 4-3.

Martinsville took its first lead in the sixth. Colton Frank (Southern U.) and Christian Easley (UMBC) led off the frame with back-to-back walks, and both moved into scoring position on a groundout by Matt Malone (Minot State).

With two outs, Jalon Mack (Southern U.) singled to score both Frank and Easley to put the Mustangs up 5-4.

In the top of the eighth, the Salamanders had a single and a walk to put two runners on with no outs. Two batters later, a single scored Jack Oberdorf to tie the score, 5-5.

Holly Springs plated one final runners in the ninth for the eventual game-winning run.

Martinsville tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the final inning, but a game-ending double-play sealed the loss.

Frank was 2-2 as the Mustangs designated hitter, finishing the night with a double, two walks, two runs, and an RBI in the loss. Easley, a Bassett High School graduate, also had a double, two walks, a run, an RBI, and a stolen base.

Corbin Foy (Mercyhurst) started the game on the mound for Martinsville, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on six hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. After allowing four runs in the second, Foy threw 2.2 hitless innings.

Riley Bost (Northern Colorado) threw 2.1 innings for Martinsville, allowing two hits, a run, and three walks, with a strikeout, and Jackson Kirkpatrick (Western Carolina) threw the final inning, allowing a hit, a run, and two walks. Kirkpatrick struck out the side.

All but one of the Mustangs got on at least once in Friday’s road win. Tyler Ross (Bowling Green), Drew Needham (Western Carolina), and Malone led the way at the plate with two hits each. Ross also walked twice, scored two runs, and had two RBIs. Needham scored two runs.

Mack walked three times, scored a run, and had an RBI. Nathan Goranson (William & Mary) led the Mustangs with three RBIs.

Martinsville took an early lead on Friday with three runs in the top of the first inning. After failing to score in four straight frames, and allowing Holly Springs four runs in the fifth, the Mustangs trailed going into back half of the contest.

Martinsville’s bats came back alive in the sixth, scoring four runs, all with two outs and no hits. Easley got things started with a one out double. After a strikeout by Nicholas DiPietrantonio (Princeton), Mack was intentionally walked and Justin Fugitt (Bowling Green) was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Easley came around to score after Needham was also hit by a pitch, and Goranson was hit by another pitch to score Mack.

Ross was walked to score Fugitt, and Frank was walked to score Needham.

Martinsville scored two more runs in the seventh, and one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings for the win.

The Mustangs (20-27) finished the season on Saturday with a game at the Asheboro Copperheads. Results were too late for publication.

THURSDAY

Holly Springs Salamanders 6, Martinsville Mustangs 5

Salamanders 040 000 011 – 6 9 0

Mustangs 011 102 000 – 5 7 0

Martinsville hitters: E. Vogelsong-Lewis 1-2, BB; J. Mack 1-2, 2RBI, SB; J. Fugitt 1-5; D. Needham 0-2, 2BB; N. Goranson 0-0, BB; T. Ross 0-3, BB, R; C. Frank 2-2, 2B, 2BB, 2R, RBI; C. Easley 1-2, 2BB, R, RBI, SB; M. Malone 1-3, 2B, BB, R; N. DiPietrantonio 0-3, RBI

Martinsville pitchers: C. Foy 5.2IP, 6H, 4R, 5BB, 7K; R. Bost 2.1IP, 2H, R, 3BB, K; J. Fitzpatrick IP, H, R, 2BB, 3K

FRIDAY

Martinsville Mustangs 11, Holly Springs Salamanders 7

Mustangs 300 004 211 – 11 9 6

Salamanders 000 402 100 – 7 7 5

Martinsville hitters: J. Mack 0-2, 3BB, R, RBI, SB; J. Fugitt 0-3, BB, 2HBP, 4R; D. Needham 2-4, BB, HBP, 2R, RBI; N. Goranson 1-4, HBP, 3RBI; T. Ross 2-4, 2B, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI, SB; C. Frank 1-4, 2B, BB, RBI; M. Malone 2-5, HBP; C. Easley 1-4, 2B, BB, 2R

Martinsville pitchers: J. Inskeep 3.2IP, 4H, 3R, BB, 4K; L. Gibson 2.1IP, 2H, 3R, 2ER, 4BB, 2K; B. Hatcher IP, H, R, 3BB; A. Johnson 2IP, BB