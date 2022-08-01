Martinsville Mustangs finish the season with a win in Asheboro

An eight run fourth inning helped the Martinsville Mustangs erase an early deficit and come away with a 12-8 win over the Asheboro Zookeepers in North Carolina on Saturday, the final game of the season for both teams.

With back-to-back wins to finish the season, the Mustangs finished the summer 21-27 overall. Martinsville finished sixth in the Coastal Plain League West overall standings, and seventh in the West in the second half of the season.

The Mustangs sent 11 hitters to the plate in the fourth, and finished the inning with seven hits. Drew Needham (Western Carolina) got the hit parade started with a leadoff home run in the frame, and added another 3-run home run with two outs later in the inning.

Needham finished the night 2-3 with two walks, two runs, and four RBIs.

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (Marshall) and Matt Malone (Minot State) also had two hits for Martinsville. Vogelsong-Lewis added two walks, two runs, and two RBIs, and Malone had a run and an RBI. Justin Fugitt (Bowling Green) and Colton Frank (Southern University) also scored two runs each.

Asheboro attempted a comeback in the fifth, plating three runs to make the score 8-6, but Martinsville responded with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to extend the lead to six.

Eric Wallington (Western Carolina) started the game on the mound for Martinsville, throwing four innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and a walk. Wallington struck out six.

Timothy Cunningham (St. John’s) and Alex Deutsch (Wesleyan) both threw scoreless innings in relief for Martinsville. Cunningham threw two innings and allowed three hits with one strikeout. Deutsch allowed just one hit and struck out one in his one inning of work.

Bassett High School graduate, and rising Patrick & Henry Community College sophomore, Drew Fisher threw a scoreless inning in relief for Asheboro, striking out two without allowing a baserunner.

The Savannah Bananas won both the CPL West first and second half championships, and finished the regular season 34-14. Savannah and the Macon Bacon, which finished second in the West second half and overall standings, will move on to the CPL playoffs. Macon finished the second half 13-11 and 24-24 overall.

Saturday

Martinsville Mustangs 12, Asheboro Zookeepers 8

Mustangs (21-27) 000 802 200 – 12 9 1

Zookeepers (14-33) 002 130 002 – 8 11 0

Martinsville hitters: E. Vogelsong-Lewis 2-3, 2BB, 2H, 2RBI; J. Fugitt 0-3, 2BB, 2R; D. Needham 2-3, 2BB, 2R, 4RBI; J. Inskeep 0-5, RBI; T. Ross 1-4, HBP, R, RBI; C. Frank 1-3, 2B, BB, 2R; M. Malone 2-3, R, RBI; N. Goranson 1-1, HBP; N. DiPietrantonio 1-4, R, RBI, SB

Martinsville hitters: E. Wallington 4IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, BB, 6K; R. Bost 0.1IP, 2H, 3R, BB, K; T. Cunningham 2IP, 3H, K; A. Deutsch 1IP, H, K; J. Kirkpatrick 1.2IP, H, 2R, 4BB, 2K