Martinsville Mustangs This Week: A look at the team heading into final weekend

Hunter Hutchens (UNCG) and Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum) had three hits each to lead Martinsville in Game 1, and Josh Jones (JMU) had three RBIs. Carter Strictland (Longwood) threw five innings with nine strikeouts.

Carlisle graduate William Clark (Emory & Henry) pitched 4.2 innings for Martinsville in Game 2, striking out six.

- This week

The Martinsville Mustangs fell in both ends of a doubleheader Wednesday on the road against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, 11-5 and 11-9.

The Mustangs were back at home on Thursday for a final game against the HiToms. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will go on the road one final time on Friday to Petersburg to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers at 7 p.m., and will play the season finale at Hooker Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game will be followed by fireworks.

The Ponies will play four more games in the final week of their season. They’ll travel to Boone, N.C. on Sunday and Wednesday for games against the Boone Bigfoots, played at Beaver Field on the campus of Appalachian State. Sunday’s game will begin at 3 p.m., and Wednesday’s is at 6 p.m.

The Ponies will finish the season with two straight home game on Thursday and the Sunday, August 8, both against the HPT Locos. Thursday’s game is at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s is at 3 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

