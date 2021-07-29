Martinsville Mustangs This Week: A look at the team heading into final weekend

Sitting in seventh place in the Coastal Plain League West Division, this weekend will likely be the final of the season for the Martinsville Mustangs.
Having lost their last five games, and winning just twice in their last 10, the Mustangs are limping into the final weekend, sitting at 14-27 overall.
But it’s not all bad new for Martinsville, who will play one final CPL game on Friday before finishing the season with an exhibition contest at home Saturday night.
Here’s a look at the Mustangs heading into the final weekend.
- Team Stats
Martinsville is hitting .264 as a team this season. They’ve scored 237 runs on 344 hits. The team has hit 29 home runs, have 99 extra base hits, and 82 stolen bases.
The Mustangs have a team ERA of 6.82, having allowed 302 runs, 248 earned, on 369 hits. Martinsville pitchers have struck out 324 opposing batters to 248 walks.
- Standout Players
Benny Serrano (Niagara University) has been near the top of the CPL in batting average all season, and he’s there still as the season winds down. Serrano is second in the league, hitting .368 on the summer.
Caleb McRoy (NC Central) is third in the CPL in strikeouts, with 52 Ks this season.
Nathan Holt (Mercyhurst) is one of just nine pitchers in the CPL to throw a complete game this season. Holt has a 3.35 ERA in eight appearances, including eight starts. He’s fourth in the CPL with 40.1 innings pitched.
Trey Carter’s four saves is tied for second in the CPL. Carter is a graduate of Carlisle School and will be a sophomore at Liberty University this fall.
Dillen Miller’s (Southern U) four wins is sixth in the CPL.
Will Knight (VMI) is tied for 9th in the CPL with 30 runs scored this season. Knight is hitting .309 with 38 hits.
Jack Elliott (Mercyhurst) is tied for sixth in the CPL with nine home runs, and he’s tied for sixth with 28 RBIs.
Bassett High School and Patrick Henry Community College graduate Christian Easley (UMBC) is hitting .319 this season with 36 hits, including 12 for extra bases, and 14 RBIs. His 24 walks is tied for seventh in the CPL.
- Ponies
The Martinsville Ponies, a college summer league team affiliated with the Mustangs organization, comes into August 7-11 overall, and 2-3 in their last five games.
The Ponies split a doubleheader at Hooker Field Tuesday against the Carolina Disco Turkeys, winning Game 1, 9-6, but falling in Game 2, 12-4.
Hunter Hutchens (UNCG) and Grayson Chitwood (Ferrum) had three hits each to lead Martinsville in Game 1, and Josh Jones (JMU) had three RBIs. Carter Strictland (Longwood) threw five innings with nine strikeouts.
Carlisle graduate William Clark (Emory & Henry) pitched 4.2 innings for Martinsville in Game 2, striking out six.
- This week
The Martinsville Mustangs fell in both ends of a doubleheader Wednesday on the road against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, 11-5 and 11-9.
The Mustangs were back at home on Thursday for a final game against the HiToms. Results were too late for publication.
Martinsville will go on the road one final time on Friday to Petersburg to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers at 7 p.m., and will play the season finale at Hooker Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game will be followed by fireworks.
The Ponies will play four more games in the final week of their season. They’ll travel to Boone, N.C. on Sunday and Wednesday for games against the Boone Bigfoots, played at Beaver Field on the campus of Appalachian State. Sunday’s game will begin at 3 p.m., and Wednesday’s is at 6 p.m.
The Ponies will finish the season with two straight home game on Thursday and the Sunday, August 8, both against the HPT Locos. Thursday’s game is at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s is at 3 p.m.
