Martinsville Mustangs this week: Bassett's Easley named CPL Player of the Week

The Martinsville Mustangs are just 3-7 over their last 10 games, but standout play by some local stars has highlighted the early part of the summer for the team.

Here's a look at what's going on at Hooker Field with the Mustangs:

TOP PLAYERS

The players with the two best batting averages in the Coastal Plain League both call Martinsville home this summer.

Benny Serrano (Niagara University) is hitting .396 this summer, and Matt Malone (Minot State) is hitting .385. Serrano has played in 14 games this summer, with 21 hits, including seven doubles. Malone has 25 hits in 20 games. Both Serrano and Malone have 12 RBIs.

Local standout Christian Easley is ninth in the CPL in batting average, hitting .350 on the year. More on him in a bit.

On the pitching side, Jacob Widener (NC State) is fifth in the CPL with 25 strikeouts, and Caleb McRoy (NC Central) is sixth with 24. Widener has five appearances on the mound, all starts, and has allowed 14 hits and 10 runs in 19.2 innings. McCroy has made four appearances, including two starts, and allowed five runs and six hits in 12.2 innings pitched.

TEAM STATS