Martinsville Mustangs this week: Bassett's Easley named CPL Player of the Week

The Martinsville Mustangs are just 3-7 over their last 10 games, but standout play by some local stars has highlighted the early part of the summer for the team.
Here's a look at what's going on at Hooker Field with the Mustangs:
TOP PLAYERS
The players with the two best batting averages in the Coastal Plain League both call Martinsville home this summer.
Benny Serrano (Niagara University) is hitting .396 this summer, and Matt Malone (Minot State) is hitting .385. Serrano has played in 14 games this summer, with 21 hits, including seven doubles. Malone has 25 hits in 20 games. Both Serrano and Malone have 12 RBIs.
Local standout Christian Easley is ninth in the CPL in batting average, hitting .350 on the year. More on him in a bit.
On the pitching side, Jacob Widener (NC State) is fifth in the CPL with 25 strikeouts, and Caleb McRoy (NC Central) is sixth with 24. Widener has five appearances on the mound, all starts, and has allowed 14 hits and 10 runs in 19.2 innings. McCroy has made four appearances, including two starts, and allowed five runs and six hits in 12.2 innings pitched.
TEAM STATS
At the plate, Martinsville is hitting .279 as a team. The Mustangs have scored 110 runs in 21 games, and has 185 hits, including 36 doubles, two triples, and 10 home runs.
Martinsville has a team ERA of 6.89. The Mustangs pitchers have allowed 180 hits and 150 runs (125 earned) in 163 innings. On the mound, they have 172 strikeouts to 120 walks.
LOCAL CONNECTIONS
Two players from the local area are wearing the Mustangs uniforms this summer, and both are making an impact.
Easley, a Bassett High School and Patrick Henry Community College graduate, was named CPL player of the week this week after leading the league in batting average over the last seven days.
Easley, a junior at University of Maryland Baltimore County, had 21 at-bats in the last six games played. In that span, he had two doubles, a home run, three walks, five RBIs, six runs scored, and three stolen bases. For the week he had a .625 on-base percentage.
The other local player, Trey Carter, is making a impression as the closer on the mound for Martinsville. Carter, a Carlisle School graduate and rising sophomore at Liberty University, has made three pitching appearances, throwing 10 total innings this summer. He's allowed four runs and seven hits, walking eight and striking out 11. Carter has picked up the save in all three of his appearances.
COMING UP
Martinsville will be back at home on Monday for “Value Monday”, featuring $3 general admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, and $1.50 beer. First pitch is at 7 p.m. against the Asheboro Copperheads.
After going on the road to Forest City for a doubleheader against the Owls on Tuesday, Martinsville will return home one more time on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game against the HPT Locos.
Thursday will be “Bark In The Park” presented by the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA. Fans are invited to “bring their favorite 4-legged fan” with them to the ballpark.
CPL STANDINGS
East Division W L PCT STREAK LAST 10
Peninsula Pilots 16 4 0.800 3W 8-2
Morehead City Marlins 13 6 0.684 1W 8-2
Holly Springs Salamanders 12 8 0.600 2W 4-6
Wilmington Sharks 10 9 0.526 2L 5-5
Wilson Tobs 8 10 0.444 2W 6-4
Florence RedWolves 6 13 0.316 1L 3-7
Tri-City Chili Peppers 4 15 0.211 7L 1-9
West Division W L PCT STREAK LAST 10
Savannah Bananas 17 3 0.850 1L 7-3
HP-Thomasville HiToms 12 7 0.632 1W 5-5
Asheboro Copperheads 10 9 0.526 6W 7-3
Lexington County Blowfish 10 9 0.526 2W 7-3
Forest City Owls 8 12 0.400 1L 5-5
Martinsville Mustangs 8 13 0.381 1L 3-7
Spartanburgers 5 13 0.278 7L 2-8
Macon Bacon 4 12 0.250 1W 4-6
