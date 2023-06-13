The Martinsville Mustangs welcomed the return of a familiar face to the team’s front office this season.

Connor Akeman was announced over the winter as the Mustangs general manager, returning to Martinsville, where he first began working six years ago.

Akeman began as the team’s play-by-play radio announcer in 2018, a role he held for three seasons while also managing the team’s social media accounts and website. The Florida native was promoted to GM in 2021.

He left the team prior to the start of the 2022 season to serve as the radio broadcaster for the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, travelling with the team for all 132 games.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Akeman said of working in minor league baseball. “Plus, I’m from that area so it was nice to go home for a summer, but they convinced me to come back (to Martinsville). I’m glad to be back.”

Akeman, who is also the sports information director at Patrick & Henry Community College, was rehired by the Mustangs ownership group, Next Plan Athletics, which took over the team before the start of the 2022 season.

It was the potential he saw in the future of the team, and renovations currently being made to Hooker Field, that convinced Akeman to return.

“This new ownership group is all local, committed to the community, and that was really exciting to me," he said. "We never really had that here. My first couple years it was league ownership, then went back and forth there. We didn’t know if we were going to play sometimes. But now this group, Next Plan Athletics, is just totally recommitted to baseball here in Martinsville. And you can already see it and it’s just going to get better and better from here.”

Mustangs Director of Baseball Operations Joe Haynes, a member of Next Plan Athletics, did the job of GM last season.

Akeman joins coach Kregg Snook, who also returns to Martinsville for a second time, having last coached the team in 2019.

“I appreciate Connor more than anybody,” Haynes said. “Last year I did his job and I know what Connor has to do, and I understand the stress level of what being the GM entails. Connor was the man we wanted, just like Kregg. Having them back has been easy, the transition was very minimal. I just like how things worked.

“Basically I was able to get a lot of things ready for them so when they walked in the door it was pretty much turn-key. They were a blessing to have back in Martinsville.”

“I love it here,” Akeman said. “It’s become my second home. Six seasons, getting to know everybody. I’m really excited about it.”

JOINING THE TEAM

Akeman will have two local interns working alongside him this summer: Martinsville High School graduate Wilson Bowles and Magna Vista graduate Evan House.

“Those guys are awesome. They’re going to be with me side-by-side the rest of the year,” Akeman said.

“Two local interns, they’re going to help me a lot. They’re going to be flying around doing all sorts of things. They’re just sort of general interns. We don’t really have a set role of responsibilities for them. They’ll just be able to do whatever we ask and they’re ready for it. They’ve been helping me a lot the last couple days.”

SUMMER PLANS

This Friday will be the first of four scheduled fireworks nights for the Mustangs, one of several promotional nights the team will have this summer.

Akeman said the team is also working to schedule postgame concerts this summer.

The Mustangs will also host a youth camp for players ages 5-8 on June 26-29, and players ages 9-13 on July 24-27.

“One of the things that I mentioned to Kregg was we want our summer camp to succeed,” Haynes said. “And he said, 'Well, we need kids,' and I said we took care of that last year. We had about 35-40 last year, and already have about 35-40 signed up for this year already with two weeks to go.

“Being out here with them, the kids that are starting to play baseball, it’s just a great experience for them.”

For more information on how to sign up for the youth camp, visit www.MartinsvilleMustangs.com.

EXCITEMENT BUILDING

Haynes encourages his players and coaches to always talk to young fans after every game. To him, that’s not only the best way to build future fans of the team, but also help the players feel more at home.

“That’s one of the ways where they come to the camps, come to the games, they get to know the players and know them on a first name basis,” Haynes said. “As a former player myself, if there was a someone the in the stand and they knew my name, that felt great, so I know what it feels like for these guys to come in here and seeing a 7, 8, 9 year old kid screaming their name… they get to be friends. It’s emotional when the players leave, and its emotional for everybody.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to do this and put this show on for our local people in Martinsville and Henry County.”

Haynes thanked the team’s sponsors, who he called “an integral part of what makes this show happen.”

The Mustangs will have a day off on Wednesday, and will go on the road to Finch Field in North Carolina on Thursday to take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. They’ll return home on Friday to face the HiToms, and go back on the road on Saturday to face the Peninsula Pilots.

Friday's game at Hooker Field will begin at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow.

Akeman said he’s most excited to see a packed ballpark and good baseball this summer.

“This is a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007, which is the longest drought in our league,” Akeman said. “So that’s another thing I’m looking forward to is making that playoff push and bringing playoff baseball back here, and making a run for a CPL championship. And really just reenergizing the community. I know I’ve said that a lot over the years, but this really feels different this time. So just reenergizing everybody and making it something that people want to do with their families. A couple times a week coming out to the ballpark, that’s just huge for us, so that’s really what I’m most looking forward to.”

“All these people will see all this stuff, they’ll get to see what exciting baseball is like in Martinsville,” Haynes said. “It was exciting last year, but every year it’s going to get a little bit better.”

