Martinsville Mustangs Will Knight brings small town background and big heart to Hooker Field

Knight credits his success to his upbringing, and his love of baseball was cultivated from a young age.

“From the time I could walk I was holding and throwing baseballs,” Knight said. “I remember waiting every day for my dad to get off work asking him to hit me ground balls and throw with me and everything.”

Knight took what was instilled in him in his youth and turned it into an exceptional collegiate career at VMI. He worked through the adversities of walking on to earn a scholarship, a redshirted 2018, and a shortened COVID season in 2020.

Through it all, Knight has been a valuable contributor to the Keydets, even earning First Team All-State honors in the 2020 season. Across three seasons, he has a .290 career batting average with 131 hits to go alongside his stellar .975 fielding percentage.

Knight is exceptionally well-suited to overcome any struggles in baseball, as well as in life, according to his coach.

“His character is unbelievable,” Nania said. “The way he carries himself on the baseball field is fantastic. It’s how you wish every baseball player could be. He’s very even-keeled and that’s what I love to have in the clubhouse and on the field.”