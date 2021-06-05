Martinsville Ponies start first baseball season with familiar names back in town

The Martinsville Ponies, an independent summer college baseball team, opened the season on Friday night with many familiar names taking the field.

The Ponies are an affiliate of the Martinsville Mustangs program, and are coached by Terry Carter, an assistant baseball coach at Carlisle School who also coached the Junior Mustangs program in the fall. The Ponies roster features several local players and familiar names, including Carlisle graduates William Clark and Addison Clark, and Magna Vista High School graduates Nick O’Der and Hudson Rowe.

Three players from Patrick Henry Community College, fresh off of a final four appearance in the NJCAA Division II national championship tournament, will also play for the Ponies this summer: Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton, Carlisle graduate Nick Duncan, and outfielder Shyheim Pannell.

The Ponies opened the season on the road in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Friday and Saturday night.

They fell to the Carolina Disco Turkeys 13-12 in 11 innings in the season opener Friday. O’Der led the Ponies with four RBIs and had two hits. Kobe VanBogart, a left handed pitcher from Carolina University, threw seven innings for the Ponies with three strikeouts.

Results of Saturday’s game were too late for publication.