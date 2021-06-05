Martinsville Ponies start first baseball season with familiar names back in town

The Martinsville Ponies, an independent summer college baseball team, opened the season on Friday night with many familiar names taking the field.
The Ponies are an affiliate of the Martinsville Mustangs program, and are coached by Terry Carter, an assistant baseball coach at Carlisle School who also coached the Junior Mustangs program in the fall. The Ponies roster features several local players and familiar names, including Carlisle graduates William Clark and Addison Clark, and Magna Vista High School graduates Nick O’Der and Hudson Rowe.
Three players from Patrick Henry Community College, fresh off of a final four appearance in the NJCAA Division II national championship tournament, will also play for the Ponies this summer: Chatham High School graduate Graham Dalton, Carlisle graduate Nick Duncan, and outfielder Shyheim Pannell.
The Ponies opened the season on the road in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Friday and Saturday night.
They fell to the Carolina Disco Turkeys 13-12 in 11 innings in the season opener Friday. O’Der led the Ponies with four RBIs and had two hits. Kobe VanBogart, a left handed pitcher from Carolina University, threw seven innings for the Ponies with three strikeouts.
Results of Saturday’s game were too late for publication.
The Ponies will play their home opener on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hooker Field.
Martinsville Ponies
2021 Roster
1. Hunter Hutchens—1B/OF/RHP—Brunswick CC/UNCG (East Forsyth HS)
2. Justin Brady—Catcher—Ferrum College
3. Michael Morrison—Catcher—Erskine College
4. Lucas Burnette—MIF—Hampden-Sydney College (Gretna HS)
5. Justyn Steens—OF—Roanoke College
6. Joe Swanekamp—INF/OF—Queens College
7. Bennett Nooe—1B—Rockingham CC (McMichael HS)
8. Graham Dalton—MIF—Patrick Henry CC (Chatham HS)
9. Braxton Downum—C/OF/P—Virginia Wesleyan
10. Matt Rivers—3B/RHP—Garner Webb University (East Forsyth HS)
11. Grayson Chitwood—1B/OF—Ferrum (Franklin Co HS)
12. William Clark—RHP—Emory & Henry College (Carlisle)
13. Addison Clark—OF/UTL—VMI (Carlisle)
14. Shyheim Pannell—OF—Patrick Henry CC
15. Hudson Rowe—CI—Averett University (Magna Vista HS)
16. Nick O’Der—OF—Randolph-Macon (Magna Vista HS)
17. Kobe Van Bogart—LHP—Carolina University
18. Leo Noblin—RHP—King College (Halifax Co HS)
19. Cameron Wiley—OF/LHP—Virginia Wesleyan (Glenvar HS)
20. Nick Duncan—RHP—Patrick Henry CC (Carlisle)
22. Lucas Bosiger—CI—Virginia Wesleyan Univ (Forest HS)
23. Josh Jones—MIF—James Madison University
24. Cy Underwood—LHP—Bluefield State/Louisburg
Head Coach: Terry Carter
Assistant Coaches: C.W. Elliott, Blake Thomas
General Manager: Craig O’Der
Assistant GM: Wes Brown
2021 Schedule
Sun, June 06
3 p.m. vs. Boone Big Foot
Wed, Jun 09
7 p.m. at at HPT Locos (at Finch Field)
Thu, Jun 10
6 p.m. at Greensboro Monarchs (at Truist Point)
Tue, Jun 15
6 p.m. vs Disco Turkeys
Wed, Jun 16
6 p.m. at at HPT Locos (at Finch Field)
Sat, Jun 19
6 p.m. vs. Catawba Valley Stars (DH)
Wed, Jun 23
6 p.m. vs Statesville Owls
Thu, Jun 24
5:30 p.m. at Disco Turkeys (at Truist Stadium)
Sat, Jun 26
6 p.m. at Greensboro Monarchs (at TBD)
Sun, Jun 27
3 p.m. vs. HPT Locos
Tue, Jun 29
7 p.m. vs. Greensboro Monarchs
Home: Hooker Field
Fri, Jul 02
6 p.m. at Greensboro Monarchs (at TBD)
Sun, Jul 04
3 p.m. vs Greensboro Monarchs
Mon, Jul 05
5 p.m. at Catawba Valley Stars (at Durham Field, Lenior-Rhyne College) (DH)
Fri, Jul 09
6 p.m. vs. HPT Locos
Tue, Jul 13
6 p.m. vs. Greensboro Monarchs
Wed, Jul 14
6 p.m. Statesville Owls
Sat, Jul 17
7 p.m. at Statesville Owls (at South Iredell HS)
Tue, Jul 20
6 p.m. vs. Disco Turkeys
Thu, Jul 22
3 p.m. at HPT Locos (at Truist Point) (DH)
Sun, Jul 25
3 p.m. vs. Disco Turkeys
Mon, Jul 26
3 p.m. vs. Bootleggers
Wed, Jul 28
6 p.m. vs. Boone Big Foot
Sun, Aug 01
3 p.m. at Boone Big Foot (at Beaver Field, App. State University)
Wed, Aug 04
6 p.m. at Boone Big Foot (at Beaver Field, App. State University)
Thu, Aug 05
6 p.m. vs. HPT Locos
Sun, Aug 08
3 p.m. vs. HPT Locos