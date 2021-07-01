Martinsville's Boaz named PHCC women's soccer coach

PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson announced on Thursday Grant Boaz has officially been named the fourth head coach of the Patrick Henry Community College women’s soccer team.

“As a PHCC alumnus and former student-athlete, Grant is an excellent fit to lead our women’s soccer program,” Henderson said in a release from the school. “He's already stepping up and showing excitement and passion for recruiting and developing the Lady Pat's program. He has earned this opportunity to help build the next chapter of women’s soccer here at PHCC.”

No stranger to the area or to PHCC athletics, Boaz graduated from Martinsville High School in 2013, and joined the PHCC men’s soccer team that fall. He received his Associate in Business Administration from PHCC in 2015, and his Bachelor's in Sports Management from North Carolina State University in 2018.

“It is an honor to be named the next head coach of the PHCC women’s soccer team,” Boaz said. “My experiences coaching at different levels, recruiting, building relationships, and developing players will serve me well in this new role."