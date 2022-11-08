Men's Soccer: P&HCC misses out on national tournament at-large bid

ATHENS, Ga. — There will be a new No. 1 in college football next week. It will be shocking if it isn’t the Georgia Bulldogs. Again. Five days after watching the College Football Playoff selection committee place them at No. 3 in their first evaluation of the 2022 season — and Tennessee at No. 1 — the Bulldogs settled the argument in convincing fashion with a 27-13 win over the Volunteers at ...