Men's Soccer: P&HCC misses out on national tournament at-large bid

After falling in the NJCAA Southeast District championship on Friday night, the Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team failed to received an at-large bid into the NJCAA Division II tournament.
The NJCAA announced the 12-team field for the tournament on Tuesday night. Games are scheduled to begin next week in Tucson, Arizona. Eight teams automatically qualified for the tournament with wins in district tournaments. The four other teams to receive at-large bids were No. 5 ranked Pima Community College, No. 7 Mesa Community College, No. 9 Southeastern Community College, and No. 11 Prairie State College.
P&HCC finished the regular season 11-4-1, and won the Region X Division II tournament championship for the first time in school history. The Patriots were ranked No. 14 in the final NJCAA DII rankings, released on October 31.
In in the Southeast District Championship on Friday night, the Patriots and Georgia Military tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, and GMC came away with the win, 4-2, on penalty kicks.