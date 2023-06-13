As the Martinsville Mustangs being the 2023 season, they welcome a squad of players from across the country, and across all levels of college baseball.

The Mustangs roster currently has 35 players, from as far west as Colorado, and a few from right here in Henry County.

All players have Mustangs general manager Connor Akeman excited.

“Tons of potential and I love the mesh,” Akeman said in a recent interview at Hooker Field. “The combination of guys from all different levels, I think it’s really cool. We’re not like back-loaded anywhere from certain schools, just kind of scattered all over… It’s going to be a very competitive team.”

The Mustangs roster features nine players with Virginia ties, including four who played at P&HCC this spring: pitcher Alex Kanipe, infielder Johnboy Rittenhouse, outfielder Landon Abrahamson, and pitcher Drew Fisher.

Fisher is one of three graduates of Bassett High School. He’s joined this year by returning Mustang Christian Easley, who played at UMBC, and Trever Barnes, who plays for the 2023 NCAA Division III national champions, the University of Lynchburg.

Catcher Elijah Byrd is a Tunstall High School graduate and plays at Ferrum College.

Infielder Caden Plummer plays for VMI, and outfielder Lucas Carmichael goes to William & Mary.

“We have a lot of local guys... so that’s really exciting to have kind of their fans and their friends and family that will be able to come to the games," Akeman said. "Our roster is really scattered as far as JUCO, DI, DII, NAIA, guys from everywhere.”

Akeman and Mustangs Director of Baseball Operations Joe Haynes said they expect to have a few more players trickle in as the summer goes on, but they’re happy about the fact the majority of the roster is already here, something that hasn’t happened in year’s past.

The Mustangs are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007. It’s the longest playoff drought in the league.

“The thing of it is, yea we want to win games, but it’s a summer league. It’s also a time where they’re getting better, as well,” Haynes said. “If we’re seeing them getting better then we’re winning. That’s what we want. We want the best experience here for our players.”

In the dugout, the Mustangs welcome a return for coach Kregg Snook. Snook was an assistant with the team in 2018, and was the head coach in 2019. Originally from Houston, Texas, Snook is in his second year as the head coach at Clarendon College, and NJCAA school in Clarendon, Texas.

Snook takes over for Brandon Nania, who coached the Mustangs for the last two seasons. Nania is also the head baseball coach at P&HCC.

“We knew when it was time for us to start looking for a new coach, I was only looking at one place. I was looking for Kregg Snook,” Haynes said.

“When I called him and I asked if he would be interested in the opportunity, I don’t think he hesitated. I think he was ready to come back. He wanted to be in Martinsville… We can’t say enough about him.”

It was a slow start to the season for the ‘Stangs (1-4) after their home opener was delayed a week because of ongoing construction at Hooker Field. Martinsville played just one game the opening week, but began a stretch of six straight games last Thursday.

“They’ve really stuck through it,” Akeman said. “We’ve had a couple intersquad scrimmages and a practices here and guys are really starting to gel.”

The Mustangs will have a day off on Wednesday, and will go on the road to Finch Field in North Carolina on Thursday to take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. They’ll return home on Friday to face the HiToms, and go back on the road on Saturday to face the Peninsula Pilots.

“We can hit the baseball,” Haynes said. “Most of the guys have only been here about a week because our season was delayed. I’m excited for these guys. We’ve still got a couple more guys that are coming in. When they get here and we put our best nine on the field every night, we’ll have nine more we’ll be able to switch out. I think we’re going to be a competitive team.”

