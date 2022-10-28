Mustangs hire Kregg Snook as manager for 2023 season

The Martinsville Mustangs and NEXT P.L.A.N. Athletics announced this week the hiring of Kregg Snook as head coach for the 2023 season.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to come back to Martinsville, ” Snook said in a release from the team. “I can’t think of a better group of people to be around during the summer than the people involved in this organization.”

Snook, a Houston native, is currently in his second year as the head coach at Clarendon College, in NJCAA Region 5. He returns to Martinsville after previously spending two summers with the Mustangs as an assistant and head coach.

In 2018, as the Mustangs pitching coach, Snook helped guide starting pitcher Addison Domingo to a league-low 1.59 ERA and first-team All-CPL Selection. He also guided right-hander Lowell Schipper to second-team All-CPL honors.

In 2019, Snook served as the head coach in Martinsville. He was able to produce three CPL All-Stars, as well as one CPL Select Team member. The 2019 summer also saw four pitchers off the 2018 squad sign professional contracts: Greg Leban (Atlanta Braves), Gavin Weyman (Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers), Charlie Hasty (Sioux Falls Canaries), and Ryan Evans (Lancaster Barnstormers). 2019 Mustang Davis Palermo was also selected in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

As a player, Snook played a key role out of the bullpen for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, setting a school record with 30 appearances in 2014. Before UAM, he attended Abilene Christian University, as well as Clarendon College.

Martinsville will open its 19th season in the CPL in May 2023. The team's schedule will be released at a later date.