Mustangs split Friday doubleheader on Little League Night

The Martinsville Mustangs split a doubleheader with the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Little League Night at Hooker Field on Friday.

Martinsville held off a Chili Peppers charge for a 5-4 win in Game 1, and fell, 7-3, in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Mustangs allowed two runs in the top of the first, but tied the score in the bottom half, and mostly held down the Chili Peppers the rest of the way, allowing just single runs in the third and fifth innings.

Martinsville tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the first. Christian Easley (UMBC) drew a one-out walk, and Nathan Gorenson (William & Mary) and Colton Frank (Southern University) drew two-out walks to load the bases. Easley and Gorenson both came around to score on a single by Tyler Ross (Bowling Green).

After giving up the lead in the top of the third, Martinsville got out front in the bottom of the frame with two more runs. Frank drew a walk, and moved to third on a double by Ross. Both runners scored after Carlos Amezquita (P&HCC) reached on an error.

Martinsville finished its scoring in the fifth after Nicholas DiPietrantonio (Princeton) scored on a single by Easley. DiPietrantonio also reached on a walk, one of nine walks by the Mustangs in the game.

Easley, a Bassett High School graduate, finished the first game 1-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI, and four stolen bases.

Austin Hansel (Southern University) threw four innings in the start for Martinsville, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk. Hansel struck out four in the win.

Riley Bost (Northern Colorado) threw 1.2 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Bost left the game in the sixth after getting struck in the face by a line drive. The Mustangs announced the reliever received stitches and was doing well.

Reid Viar (High Point) threw the final inning, allowing just a hit and a walk.

Prior to the start of Game 2, Little League baseball players from Martinsville and Henry County were invited to shake hands with the Mustangs starters as they ran onto the field. The young baseball players were allowed free admission into the games if they were wearing their uniforms, and stayed on the field during the national anthem. Many also got autographs from Mustangs players between the two games.

In Game 2, Martinsville took an early 1-0 lead on four walks. With the bases loaded, Cameron Pittman (Radford) drew a walk to score Ross.

Tri-City went on a run from there, scoring two runs in the third, three in the fourth, and two more in the fifth for the entirety of their scoring on the night.

Martinsville added another run in the third. Andrew Amato (High Point) drew a walk to lead off the frame, and moved to second after Amezquita struck out but reached first on a dropped third strike. Amato stole third, and scored on a balk by Tri-City.

The Mustangs scored their third and final run of the game on a comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh. Frank led off the frame with another walk, and got to third on a double by Ross. Frank came around to score on a groundout by Amezquita.

Brendan Bagwell (Radford) and Drew Mize (SIUE) both walked to load the bases for Martinsville with one out, but the Mustangs couldn’t bring them around. The team finished with a flyout and groundout to end the game.

Martinsville walked 12 times in Game 2, including three walks by Mize and two each by Pittman and Amezquita.

In two games, Pittman finished the night 3-5 at the plate with two walks, an RBI, and three stolen bases. Ross was 4-5 with two walks, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Martinsville improves to 11-11 on the year with the Friday doubleheader split. The Mustangs are currently second in the Coastal Plain League West Division standings.

The team will be back at home on Saturday night for another Coastal Plain League game against the Peninsula Pilots. The Mustangs will next travel to Ting Park in North Carolina on Sunday to take on the Holly Spring Salamanders. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Game 1

Martinsville 5, Tri-City 4

Chili Peppers 201 010 0 – 4 5 2

Mustangs 202 100 0 – 5 5 1

Mustangs: C. Pittman 2-4, 2SB; C. Easley 1-3, BB, R, RBI, 4SB; A. Amato 0-3, BB; N. Goranson 0-2, 2BB, R, SB; C. Frank 0-2, 2BB, R; T. Ross 2-2, BB, 2B, R, 2RBI, 2SB; C. Amezquita 0-2, BB; N. DiPietrantonio 0-2, BB, R; A. Hansel 4IP, 2H, 3R, 1ER, 4K, BB; R. Bost 1.2IP, 2H, R, 2K, BB; T. Cunningham 0.1IP, K; R. Viar IP, H, BB

Game 2

Tri-City 7, Martinsville 3

Chili Peppers 002 320 0 – 7 8 1

Mustangs 011 000 1 – 3 3 2

Mustangs: C. Pittman 1-3, 2BB, RBI, SB; A. Amato 0-3, BB, R; C. Frank 0-3, BB, R; T. Ross 2-3, BB, 2B, R; C. Amezquita 0-2, 2BB, RBI; B. Bagwell 0-3, BB; D. Mize 0-1, 3BB; E. Vogelson-Lewis 0-3, BB; J. Inskeep 2.2IP, 2R, 3H, 2K, 2BB; T. Cunningham 1.1IP, 3R, 2ER, 2H, 2K; E. Rossman IP, 2R, 2H, K; D. Smith 2IP, H, 2K, 2BB

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.