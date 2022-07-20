Mustangs win Tuesday slugfest, defeat Forest City 11-10

The Martinsville Mustangs' offense came out swinging on Tuesday night, and the defense held on for an 11-10 victory over the Forest City Owls at Hooker Field.

Martinsville scored four runs in the third to take a 5-2 early lead, and added two more runs in the fifth to go up, 7-5.

Forest City plated four runners in the eighth to retake the lead, but the Mustangs responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to get right back in front.

In the eighth, JT Inskeep (VMI), Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (Marshall), and Christian Easley (UMBC) led off the inning for Martinsville with a walk and back-to-back singles to load the bases. Inskeep came around to score on after Carlos Amezquita (Pembroke) hit into a fielder's choice. Easley was thrown out on the bases, but Vogelsong-Lewis was also able to score on a single by Jalon Mack (Southern).

Amezquita plated the third run of the inning after Justin Fugitt (Bowling Green) put the ball in play and reached on an error.

Mack scored the final run of the frame two batters later on a passed ball.

In the top of the ninth, Forest City's first two batters got on after getting hit by a pitch and walking. Another walk two batters later loaded the bases with one out, and one run came around to score on a fielder's choice.

Mustangs pitcher Zach Powell (Bluefield State) got out of the jam with a popup on the infield to seal the win.

Powell finished the night throwing 1.2 hitless innings, allowing just one run while striking out one and walking two.

Mack, Vogelsong-Lewis, and Bassett High School graduate Easley led the Mustangs with two hits each on the night. Mack added a walk, three runs, and a stolen base. Fugitt had a hit, a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Nathan Goranson (William & Mary) had a double, a walk, a run, and three RBIs for Martinsville, and Amezquita added a hit, two runs, and an RBI.

Martinsville's best pitching performance of the night came courtesy of Riley Bost (Northern Colorado), who struck out five and didn't allow a hit in two innings of relief work. Bost walked two and allowed just one run.

Earlier this week, the Mustangs split a doubleheader with the High-Point Thomasville HiToms on Saturday, winning Game 1, 7-1, and falling in Game 2, 3-2.

In Game 1, Andrew Needham (Western Carolina) led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Mack was 3-3 with two RBIs, a run, and a stolen base, and Voglesong-Lewis was 2-3 with a run and a stolen base.

Inskeep threw five scoreless innings for Martinsville, allowing one run and two walks. Luke Gibson (Presbyterian) threw the final two innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

In the Game 2 loss, Mack was 2-3 with a run. Easley was 1-4 with an RBI.

Timothy Cunningham (St. Johns) threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.

The Mustangs were off on Sunday and Monday.

With Tuesday's win, Martinsville improves to 18-21 on the season. The Mustangs are currently fifth in the CPL West overall standings, half a game behind the Owls. Martinsville is 7-8 in the second half of the season.

Martinsville went on the road on Wednesday to take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Results were too late for publication. The team will take Thursday off and be back on the road on Friday to take on the Peninsula Pilots.

Martinsville Mustangs 11, Forest City Owls 10 (Tuesday)

Owls 101 210 041 - 10 8 2

Mustangs 104 020 04X - 11 11 4

Martinsville batters: J. Mack 2-4, BB, 3R, SB; J. Fugitt 1-4, 2B, BB, 2R, 2RBI; A. Needham 0-3, RBI; A. Amato 1-1; N. Goranson 1-3, 2B, BB, R, 3RBI; T. Ross 1-4, RBI; J. Inskeep 0-3, BB, R, RBI; E. Vogelsong-Lewis 2-3, BB, R; C. Easley 2-4, R; C. Amezquita 1-4, 2R, RBI

Martinsville pitchers: E. Wallington 3IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 4BB, 4K; R. Bost 2IP, R, 2BB, 5K; L. Gibson 2.1IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB, 3K; Z. Powell 1.2IP, R, ER, 2BB, K