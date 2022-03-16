NCAA Basketball Tournaments: A big week for Virginia

All right, here’s what I want you to do. I want to find a time machine.

Got it? Great.

Now, go back to November 1, 2021. Make a bet that four teams from the state of Virginia will get automatic bids into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Tell the person you’re betting (I don’t know how gambling works) those four teams will be Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, Richmond, and Longwood.

Once that person stops laughing at you, they’ll take that bet. Four months later you’ll have enough money to pay off the student loan debt of every student at all four institutions. Because NO ONE could have predicted that.

First off, no one would have predicted four Virginia schools get an automatic bid. And if you were told four teams would, your first guesses would have been Virginia, VCU, and… Liberty? Or Radford? Maybe? You might have correctly predicted Norfolk State. But the other three? No chance.

That’s what makes the NCAA tournament so great. It’s also why I hope they never take away the automatic qualifiers. If they did that, you wouldn’t have awesome moments like Longwood celebrating making the tournament for the first time in school history. Or teams like Virginia Tech going into their conference tournament on the bubble, not knowing where they stand so they just win the tournament to take away all the guessing games.

Not only are there four teams from Virginia in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, there are two more in the women’s tournament.

So, now that we know there are six Virginia teams all playing for national titles, how will each of them do? Let’s look at all six matchups:

NCAA men’s basketball tournament

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Texas (Friday, 4:30 p.m. on TBS): The Hokies obviously have the best chance of the four Virginia schools to get out of the first round and maybe make a run. They start with a favorable matchup against 6-seeded Texas (21-11).

So much of the NCAA Tournament is simply about getting hot at the right time, and there may not be any team in the country hotter right now than Virginia Tech. The Hokies defeated Notre Dame, UNC, and Duke on the way to their first ACC Tournament championship, and all three of those schools picked up higher seeds in the NCAA Tournament than the Hokies’ No. 11.

But, the Hokies (23-12) did all that by playing four games in four days, allowing them to stay hot. Will six days of rest before Friday’s game against Texas hurt their hot hands? It’s hard to say, but of course, every other hot team in the country is also now dealing with time off.

Tech’s biggest threat comes from their shooting. The team hit 34 3-points in four games of the ACC tournament, and shot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc.

What is scary for Tech fans is the fact the team is so reliant on 3-pointers – More than 32 percent of the team’s total points in the ACC tournament came from 3s – and they have a size disadvantage against just about any team they face. The Hokies’ losses this season have come when they were either cold with their shooting or went up against teams that were really big and physical on the inside.

Texas’s defense is ranked in the top 15 in the country, which could hurt the Hokies, who like to play high-scoring games. But Tech’s size won’t be much of a disadvantage against the Longhorns, who have no players on the roster taller than 6-foot-9. Tech’s Keve Aluma is his team’s biggest regular, also standing at 6-foot-9.

It might be local bias, but for a 6-11 matchup, this could be one of the most interesting games of the tournament.

No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee (Thursday, 2:45 p.m. on CBS): After ending a 3-game losing streak on December 4, the Lancers went 19-2 to finish the regular season, and, including the Big South Tournament, have won eight straight games.

Longwood (26-6) would be a great choice for an early upset, if they weren’t playing Tennessee, a team that is probably the best 3-seed in the tournament. The Volunteers (26-7) are on their own 7-game winning streak, including a run for the SEC Tournament championship.

The Lancers are scoring 76.4 points per game this season while allowing 65 points to opponents. Three players are averaging more than 10 points per game: Justin Hill (14.2), Isaiah Wilkins (12.8) and DeShaun Wade (12.0).

Wilkins is shooting .405 from 3-point range and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game. He was named Big South Tournament MVP.

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor (Thursday, 2 p.m. on TBS): Norfolk State had a chance to be the team from Virginia to go the furthest in the tournament, coming into the Big Dance 24-6. The Spartans got an automatic bid thanks to a 72-57 win over Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament championship game.

Unfortunately, the Spartans drew a No. 16 seed, and will face the defending national champion Baylor Bears in the first round. Baylor (26-6) has been ranked in the top-5 all season, but comes into the NCAA tournament off of a loss to Oklahoma, 72-67, in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals last weekend.

Baylor is a 21.5-point favorite in Thursday’s game against Norfolk State, but there are no guarantees in the NCAA tournament. Just ask UVa.

The Spartans come into Thursday’s game scoring 75.1 points per game while allowing 63.7 points to opponents. Three players are averaging more than 10 points per game: Joe Bryant (16.8), Jalen Hawkins (13.4), and Kris Bankston (11.3).

Bankston leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game.

No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa (Thursday, 3:10 p.m. on truTV): Of the four schools in Virginia to get into the NCAA tournament, Richmond was probably the biggest shock. The Spiders (23-12, 10-8) were the sixth seed in the A-10 tournament, and beat potential tournament team VCU in the semifinals and a really good Davidson team, the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament, in the championship game to get the automatic qualifier.

Richmond, a team that finished the regular season with two straight losses before rattling off four wins in four days in the A-10 tournament, now has its hands full against Iowa in the first round of the tournament.

Iowa (26-9) is one of the hottest teams in the country. The Hawkeyes won five straight games before falling in their regular season finale. They bounced back from that loss with four straight victories to win the Big Ten championship last week. The Hawkeyes defeated Purdue 75-66 in the tournament title game.

For the Spiders to take down the Hawkeyes, they’ll need a lot of that magic they found in the A-10 tournament. Other than an 11-point win over crosstown rival VCU, Richmond won the other three A-10 tournament games by an average of 3.6 points.

Richmond is used to close games this season. They’re outscoring opponents 71.7-68.3.

Tyler Burton (16.3), Grant Golden (14.1), and Jacob Gilyard (13.3) lead the Spiders in scoring this season. Burton (7.7) and Golden (6.1) are also the team’s top rebounders.

NCAA women’s basketball tournament

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast University (Friday, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

For all the struggles the ACC faced in men’s basketball this season, the conference women’s basketball was probably the strongest in the nation. Virginia Tech is one of eight ACC teams to make the NCAA tournament this season.

The Hokies (23-9, 13-5) held their own in a tough conference, reaching the ACC tournament semifinals for the first time in school history before falling to NC State, a team that took one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia Tech will have its hands full in the first round on Friday against Florida Gulf Coast, a team that comes into the tournament 29-2 overall. The Eagles defeated Jacksonville State, 69-54, in the ASUN Tournament championship last week. Their wins this season have come by an average of 20.2 points

The Hokies are expected to have Elizabeth Kitley, who was named ACC player of the year, for Friday’s game. Kitley suffered a shoulder injury in the ACC tournament quarterfinal win over UNC, and did not play against NC State. The junior is averaging 17.4 points and just under 10 rebounds per game this season.

Expect a lot of shots to go up in Friday’s game. Virginia Tech led the ACC with 275 3-pointers this season, while FGCU led the nation with 367 made shots from beyond the arc.

No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (Thursday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2)

Not only did Longwood University get to celebrate a first ever NCAA tournament berth for the school’s men’s basketball team, the next day the school celebrated a first ever berth for the women’s basketball team.

It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for the Lancers sports program, and now the women will play a play-in game for the NCAA tournament. Longwood (21-11) is riding a 9-game winning streak, including three straight wins on the way to a Big South Tournament championship for the automatic bid.

The Lancers came away with a decisive 86-47 win over Campbell University in the Big South championship. Longwood is outscoring opponents 71.5-67.2 this season.

Three Lancers are scoring more than 10 points a game this season: Kyla McMakin (18.1), Big South Conference player of the year Akila Smith (16.8) and Tra’dayja Smith (10.9)

Mount St. Mary’s (16-12) was also an automatic qualifier into the tournament thanks to a 60-42 win over Bryant in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Longwood is a 4.5-point favorite in Thursday’s game.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

