New-look Martinsville Mustangs begin season

The new-look Martinsville Mustangs opened the 2022 season this week with a new management group. Henry County locals Jason and Tonya Davis and April and Joe Haynes took over the front office of the team, and they’ve already shown they’re not afraid to make big changes.

Jason Davis will serve as the team’s president, while also continuing in his role of Managing Director of Blue Ridge Airport in Henry County. April Haynes is the Mustangs' new vice president. Tonya Davis is the team’s director of marketing, and Joe Haynes is the general manager and director of baseball operations.

The Mustangs are 2-2 so far this season. They returned home on Wednesday for a game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys, and will finish the opening 4-game homestand on Thursday against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms at 7 p.m.

Jason Davis spoke to the Bulletin last week about what brought the group to the team, and their hopes for their first season.

Martinsville Bulletin: How are you feeling about the start of the season?

Jason Davis: We are beyond excited. We have poured in thousands of hours of work at this facility and we can’t wait to show it to the public. This is something that we’ve been talking about for a year and here it is.

I didn’t sleep last night. I’m that excited. It’s like a kid on Christmas. We’re ready to go.

Can you tell me how it all came about that you all would take over the team?

JD: The city put out an RFQ (request for quote), and we put our name in the hat and we got together as a group and decided this is something we want to do for our community and said, ‘Why not. Let’s throw it in there and see what happens.’ And we were selected, and the rest is history. So here we are. Opening night and we’re ready to go. We’ve got our team in place and we’re going to do big things out here.

You’ve been a host family for players before?

JD: I have. This is my fifth year hosting and we’ve had kids from all over the country. I have a young son, well, he’s now a rising junior, but he’s been a baseball player his entire life... It’s one of the greatest experiences he has had because now he has a real baseball player, not his dad, but a baseball player, he can relate to and he can bond with, as did our family. So it’s a second son. You take them in and feed them and make sure they’re taken care of, and it’s been a great experience. Something that’s priceless. You can’t put a price on it.

(Former Mustangs pitcher) Matt Goodheart was one of our host sons from Arkansas and he and my son Preston, still to this day, this was two years ago when he stayed with us, and they talk every day. So it’s been fantastic.

Given your family’s connection to the team and that bond you’ve built with former players, why did you feel like it was important to take over the team and get more involved?

JD: I’m a community guy. I run the airport (Blue Ridge Regional Airport), and I feel it’s an obligation to have windows to the community, this being one of those windows to the community. When someone comes in from out of town they come to the airport and they say, ‘Wow this is nice.’ Welcome to Martinsville, welcome to Henry County. And I want that same sentiment here at Hooker Field.

This field has a legacy of great players and great history and it’s something that we felt really strongly about as group to come in, spit shine it, and get the community talking about it again.

Speaking of Hooker Field, can you tell me what you’ve done to the facility so far and what other plans you have?

JD: We have just about painted everything - bathrooms, the roofs of the merchandise and concession areas. We’ve gone in and cleaned everything. We’ve rejuvenated the away locker room. We got the showers working; we painted it; we cleaned it.

There were years of stuff. We went through it, got rid of the stuff we didn’t need. Now if a visiting team comes and plays in 95 degree heat for 4 1/2 hours, they can take a shower before the drive home. That wasn’t offered to them in the past, but it is now.

We’ve gone in and redone the dugouts. We’ve painted the dugouts, added new lighting to the dugouts. New lighting areas to the deck behind the home dugout. We’ve added televisions to the locker room.

The city did a great job with the beer garden. We’ve kind of rejuvenated it and renamed it the Beer Barn. We are the Mustangs, right? So you have to have a barn. The only thing we don’t sell up here is milk (laughing).

The city also plans to start some renovations on the infrastructure behind home plate. That’s starting after the season.

We have a whole lineup of new sponsors. People who have come on and said, ‘Hey, we’re behind you 100 percent. We love what you’re doing and want to be part of it.’ There’s a lot of names out here that have never sponsored before, so we’re happy to have them on board as well.

So it sounds like the community is really behind you all?

JD: They are. It’s been so refreshing. They have really jumped on board as a partner, and that’s what they are. It takes all of us to make something work. Everyone on this outfield wall, everyone in Mustang management. City council, the city manager, Mayor (Kathy) Lawson, Vice Mayor (Jennifer) Bowles have been fabulous to work with. They have been so supportive, as is the entire city council.

It’s just been refreshing, and we’re happy. We are happy. We’re excited and we are looking forward to a great season.

Can you tell me a little about the team on the field?

JD: We have coach Nania back. Brandon Nania is a great asset. We’re lucky to have him.

Luke Gesell is from P&HCC; he is our pitching coach. Randall Ortiz is our assistant coach. Three great baseball minds. Feel very blessed to have them be a part of the organization.

What are you most looking forward to this summer?

JD: I’m most looking forward to the community being involved. Coming out, seeing how the kids react to the players. That’s kind of why we do it.

One of the main reasons we do it is get children excited about baseball. It’s one of the sports that doesn’t have the involvement that it once did, and it’s important to us to have the interaction between the youth and our Mustang players because one interaction can make a change in that child’s life to want to play baseball.

The same thing is true in any aspect of life, including aviation. That’s why when a child wants to see an airplane I’m the first in line to show it to them. But especially true here. When a young man, young lady comes out and sees a player they look up to and respect and they want to model themselves after that young man, it’s great to watch.

So the youth of the community really is our focus. To get them out here and see what they can do and hopefully aspire to do that.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

