New PHCC golf coach James Draper hopes to continue growing junior golf in Martinsville, Henry County

Part of Draper’s hope is non-traditional college students in the area follow his lead.

“You have people who may want to go back. You may have people who love the game and never went to college and want to go back and seek their degree,” he said. “So I think that is an opportunity for them, as well as you may have some high schoolers who have taken up the game late in high school and know that they can have the opportunity to play at Patrick Henry.”

Forest Park will be PHCC’s new home course when the season starts this spring. It will also be the home for Martinsville and Bassett High Schools, Draper said.

The course has seen an increase in membership this year, with, as Draper pointed out, golf being one of the few sports available for people under COVID-19 regulations.

“Every youth, especially back in the spring and summer time, had an opportunity work on their game,” he said. “And even now, they get out of school a little earlier. I think you really have more time than you did so if they went about the season as if they were still expecting to play they should still be prepared.”

Draper has seen an increase in young golfers at the course this year, too, but he said he’d still like to see more done for junior golf in Martinsville and Henry County.