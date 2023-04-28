The theme of Friday’s event at Patrick & Henry Community College was “evolution.”

Sitting on one table were past championship rings for the Patriots volleyball, golf, and baseball teams over the last decade.

Sitting on another was a new set of rings for this year’s Region X champion men’s soccer team and Region X cross country runner of the year, Alheli Ramos-Garcia.

P&HCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson compared this year’s rings with those of the past. It's apparent immediately how much bigger they are this year, which could be symbolic of the growth the Patriots athletic program has shown over the last few years, especially this school year.

“It’s honestly just crazy,” Henderson said following Friday's event at the school. “When baseball kicked the door down two years ago, that made a lot of other teams hungry for that same success. While we’ve had success in the past, these last few years we’ve really seen a lot of growth, and this year everyone has just been hungry to not only compete but win in the classroom and on the court and fields.

“To see it all come together, it’s just crazy to me because I know where we were 10 or 11 years ago. And to see where we are now with 200-plus student athletes, 13 different countries, 15-plus different states, it just amazing that we have all of this going on in Martinsville, Virginia.”

In the fall, the Patriots men’s soccer won the Region X tournament championship for the first time in school history. P&HCC finished the regular season 11-4-1, and narrowly missed a chance to compete in the NJCAA National Championship tournament.

Henderson said Friday was the second time he’s seen Patriots soccer coach Brennan Murphy get teary-eyed, the first being when Murphy was handed the Region X championship trophy in October.

“To see the tears come out of Coach Murphy’s eyes once again, that’s why I love doing my job,” Henderson said. “To see the young men and ladies get excited about getting their rings, that just shows the passion and the pride they put into their craft.”

“It’s just really good for me to see how happy the players are,” Murphy said. “That’s the whole reason I do this is seeing the excitement on their faces.”

Murphy, who was also named Region X Coach of the Year for a fourth straight season, said Friday was the culmination of a “special year.”

“I guess the easiest way to describe it is, it just had a feeling of a long time coming," he added. "It was a just big sense of relief, but at the same time it’s fueled us and showed us, obviously, what we can achieve and get us ready for next season.”

Patriots players spent nearly an hour hanging out, showing off their rings, and taking pictures. Friday is one of the last times this year’s team will be all together.

One of those players moving on is centerback Carlos Trott, who was named Region X Division II Player of the Year and third team all-American.

“It means a lot,” Trott said of getting recognized by the school. “It was a dream for me because, being able to come here, I knew they had never achieved this goal, so that was kind of pressure… It’s really nice. An amazing feeling.

Trott, who is originally from Campo Bom, Brazil, is committed to continue to his soccer career at Liberty University in the fall.

“I’m really excited,” he said of joining the Flames next season. “I really know how important PH was to this process because here was my first opportunity, and now I’m going to Liberty, so I really appreciate Coach Brennan, Coach Houston (Stutz), Coach Arthur (de Souza), and all the professors around here. I really want to say a huge thank you to P&H… It taught me a lot, so I’m really proud of being a part of this family.”

Friday’s event had an air of finality as students finish up the school year and many prepare for what’s next. But there was also excitement for the future.

One of those athletes excited for next school year is Ramos-Garcia. The Patriots freshman, who is a graduate of Bassett High School, was honored with a ring after winning the Region X championship and being named both Region X and NJCAA East Regional Runner of the Year.

Ramos-Garcia was a four-sport athlete at P&HCC this school year. Not only did she run cross country and indoor track, she was also a member of the Patriots women’s soccer team in the fall, and women’s tennis team this spring.

“It feels surreal. There’s so many people here, and I think I’m the only female here, so it’s even more unbelievable,” she said. “This year was crazy, a little hectic at times, but everybody here is so supportive. That made me feel at ease and welcome, so it took a bit of the pressure off.”

Getting a ring on Friday has the former Bengal excited to see what she can accomplish in Year 2 with the Patriots.

“Seeing everybody here and how happy it is, and what all I can achieve my freshman year… I’m like, if I can do all this my freshman year, I can’t wait to see what I can do next year,” Ramos-Garcia said.

“One of the young men, he said in my ear, ‘Get ready to order more next year,’ and that’s what we want,” Henderson said. “Alheli is just a freshman and she showed you she can compete with anybody, not just at the JUCO level, but at the NCAA level, if she was there. But we have her for another year to get better, get stronger, get faster, while also being the student-athlete that she is.”

Henderson will have to order a few more rings this summer. Earlier this spring the Patriots golf team also won the Region X championship, and coach James Draper was named region coach of the year. He and his golfers were given their championship plaques on Friday.

Friday was a special day, Henderson said, to recognize some of the P&HCC student-athletes and show them how much they’re valued and supported at the school.

Everyone involved is hopeful for even more ring ceremonies in the future as the Patriots program continues to evolve.

“Just continue to be great,” Henderson told the athletes on Friday. “Those who are moving on, thank you. Those who are still here, let’s get another. Let’s get two of them. Let’s get to nationals and win nationals. You keep doing what you do, and we’ll keep recognizing you and supporting you the best we can.”

PHOTOS: P&HCC athletes receive championship rings