P&HCC Athletics Hires Ruthanne Duffy as Assistant Athletic Director of Operations

Patrick & Henry Community College announced this week the hiring of Ruthanne Duffy as the school's Assistant Athletic Director of Operations and Senior Women’s Administrator.

“We are pleased that Ruthanne has accepted our offer to join our family,” Brian Henderson, Athletic Director and Assistant Vice-President for Student Engagement and Inclusion, said in a release from the school. “As we strive to give the best student-athlete experience, her role will be one of the most important in our department. Ruthanne is committed to continuing the development of our athletic program, is a great representation of leadership for our female student-athletes, and will help us stay forward thinking during this season within the NJCAA.”

Duffy has led the Ferrum College volleyball program as head coach since 2015, and was the assistant coach from 2012-2015. While at Ferrum, Duffy served as an advisor to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, served on numerous hiring committees, and was a game day administrator when not performing her primary coaching duties.

As a coach, Duffy was responsible for planning, administering, and evaluating the overall operations of the volleyball program. She also oversaw recruitment and evaluated the academic achievement of student-athletes.

“I am thrilled to be joining this incredible family and to have the chance to serve the ever-growing number of student-athletes at Patrick & Henry Community College," Duffy said in a release. "I’m excited to assist the P&HCC student-athletes prepare, compete, succeed, and achieve their athletic and academic goals. Thank you to Dr. Greg Hodges and Brian Henderson for giving me this opportunity.”

In addition to coaching at Ferrum College, Duffy also managed and operated the Martinsville Mustangs collegiate summer baseball team. The Mustangs are a member of the Coastal Plain League. Duffy was named the team's assistant general manager in 2018, and was promoted to general manager, a role she held for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

With the Mustangs, Duffy was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the team, including corporate and sponsorship sales, ticket sales, hiring and management of staff, overseeing player recruitment, contracts, and roster maintenance, securing host families for athletes, as well as organizational relations and promoting a positive image in the community.

A graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Duffy played volleyball and received a degree in physical education with a concentration in sports management in 2010. During her time as a student-athlete at UVA-Wise, the volleyball program won the Region XII championship and competed in the NAIA National Tournament in 2007.

In the fall of 2021, she completed her Master's of Science degree in Sport Administration from Arkansas State University.

Duffy, and her husband Matt, reside in the Martinsville area with their two children.