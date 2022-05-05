P&HCC baseball: Four Pats named All-Region

Region X announced all-region baseball selections on Thursday, and P&HCC had one player on the All-West first team and three more on the All-West Second Team.

Infielder Carlos Amezquita was named to the first team after hitting .376 on the season with 21 RBIs, 47 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 43 games.

Infielder Trevor Sheehan, outfielder Skyler Saunders, and pitcher Drew Harlow were all named to the second team.

Harlow is tied for second in Region X Division II with nine wins on the season. The Halifax County High School graduate has started 13 games this season, and thrown three complete games. He has a 4.73 ERA and 86 strikeouts on the season, an average of 13.12 Ks per game.

Sheehan is hitting .316 this season with seven home runs, 43 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 49 games.

Saunders had 41 runs scored, 32 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases with a .323 average this season.

The Patriots finished the regular season 30-22 overall, and 20-14 in conference play.