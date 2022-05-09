P&HCC baseball season ends in region tournament semifinals; Pats softball begins postseason on Wednesday

After starting the Region X tournament with two straight wins, the Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped back-to-back contests to end their season in the tournament semifinals on Sunday.

The Patriots, the No. 2 seed in the Region X Division II West Division, fell to the West's No. 1 seed, Catawba Valley Community College, 9-8 on Saturday night. The loss put P&HCC in the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament, which was played at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City, North Carolina.

On Sunday, the Patriots fell to the Wests' No. 3 seed, Cleveland Community College, 12-4 in eight innings.

Cleveland CC went on to lose to Catawba Valley, 6-4, in the tournament's championship game.

The Patriots end the season 32-24 overall, and 20-14 in Region X play.

P&HCC softball begins postseason on Wednesday

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team will begin play in the South Atlantic District Tournament on Wednesday in Henrico. The Patriots, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, will take on No. 11 seeded Cleveland Community College at 6 p.m.

The winner of Wednesday's game will play No. 3 seed Pasco-Hernando State College on Thursday at 12:30. The top four seeds received byes in the first round of the tournament.

P&HCC goes into the tournament 30-16 overall, the first 30 win season under seventh year head coach Robbi Campbell. The Patriots were 21-7 in Region X play.

The tournament will run through Saturday.