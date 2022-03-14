P&HCC baseball, softball pick up weekend wins

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team scored a combined 22 runs in two games to sweep Southwest Virginia on Sunday at Hooker Field.

The Patriots won the first game of the doubleheader 12-1 in five innings behind three runs in the second inning and four in each of the third and fourth. Centerfielder Skylar Saunders (Stuarts Draft) was 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Victor Johnson (Charles City Co.) added three RBIs and two runs on a triple.

Trevor Sheehan (Holly Springs, NC), Sam Gallardo (St. Augustine, FL), and Carlos Amezquita (Santo Domingo, DR) each scored two runs in the win. Sheehan was 1-4 with three walks.

Drew Harlow (Halifax) threw a complete game for P&HCC with ten strikeouts and no walks in the win. The only run he allowed was on a solo homer in the third.

The Patriots bats continued to stay hot in Game 2, with four runs in the first inning, two in the fourth, and three more in the sixth. Jonboy Rittenhouse (Scottsville) was 3-4 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI in the win. Sheehan and Saunders each scored two runs and Javian Serrano (Puerto Rico) and Omar Gonzalez (Virginia Beach) had two RBIs each.

Spencer Rife (Richmond) picked up the Game 2 win on the mound for P&HCC, throwing six innings and allowing three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. John Horton (Virginia Beach) threw a perfect inning in relief with two strikeouts.

The Patriots improved to 13-8 with the two wins. They'll return home to Hooker Field on Tuesday for two games against Louisburg beginning at 2 p.m.

P&HCC SOFTBALL EXTENDS STREAK

The P&HCC softball team extended its current winning streak to ten with two wins at Fastpitch Dreams in North Myrtle Beach on Monday.

The Patriots defeated Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland in Game 1 Monday, 8-0, and came back with a 6-4 win over WVU Potomac State College in Game 2.

Since P&HCC's winning stream began with a 10-2 win over Southeastern Community College-Whiteville on February 25 the Patriots have outscored opponents 96-24. They have three shutouts in that span, and have only three times allowed four or more runs.

The Patriots (12-5) will be back at Fastpitch Dreams in North Myrtle Beach for two more games on Tuesday. They'll take on Sussex County Community College at 1:30 p.m., and face Joliet Junior College at 3:30 p.m.