P&HCC baseball team to play 2023 home games in Danville

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team will call Danville's American Legion Post 325 Field home in 2023.

The Patriots will play 28 home games in Danville while their usual home field, Hooker Field in Martinsville, undergoes renovations.

The Danville field is also home to the Appalachian League’s Danville Otterbots.

“All of us at P&HCC are extremely grateful for the hospitality of the Danville Otterbots, and for their willingness to host our baseball team for the upcoming 2023 season," P&HCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said in a release by the Otterbots. "We can’t wait to be back on the field and deliver another fantastic season for our PHamily.”

On Oct. 26, the Martinsville Mustangs announced that a long-awaited renovation project had begun at Hooker Field, located at 450 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, and a follow-up announcement last month showed the demolition of the press box and concession stand.

Upgrades and replacements are also being made to the field's restrooms and a seating area. Covered seating is expected to be added.

The P&HCC baseball team went 32-24 in 2022. The Patriots were 2021 Region X and South Atlantic District champions, and placed 4th at the NJCAA Division II World Series.

The Patriots will welcome long-time assistant Brandon Nania as head coach in 2023.

“We could not be more thrilled to be hosting Patrick & Henry Community College Baseball for their 2023 season,” said Otterbots Assistant General Manager, Jacob Lemanowicz, in a release. “Working with the P&HCC staff has been an absolute pleasure and I cannot wait to continue strengthening our relationship. We are looking forward to providing P&HCC’s student athletes, community, and fans with true Otterbots hospitality”

Tickets for all 2023 Patrick & Henry baseball games will be available at the Danville field's box office, and a complete schedule can be found at www.PHCCSports.com. Otterbots season ticket holders’ admission is included in their season ticket plan.