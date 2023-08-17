Confidence is high at Patrick & Henry Community College as the Patriots three fall sports teams begin play in the 2023 season.
“We don’t even have everyone here, but I can just see the energy,” said P&HCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson. “With men’s soccer winning a championship last year, golf winning a championship, Alheli (Ramos-Garcia) winning region cross country runner of the year last year, I can see a lot of student-athletes who have come here and can give us those same type of successes on and off the field.
“I feel very confident going into this year that we will see some more national championship competitors. It’s just my job to be a big fan and support them in any way we can from P&H administration.”
Here’s a look at the fall schedules for the P&HCC men’s soccer, volleyball, and cross country teams.
P&HCC Men’s Soccer schedule
August 15 at Lindsey Wilson
August 17 vs. Bluefield
August 19 at Montreat
August 24 vs. Ferrum
August 26 vs. Carolina Christian
August 31 at Parkland CC
September 2 at Heartland CC
September 10 at CCBC Essex
September 15 vs. Louisburg
September 22 at Cape Fear
September 27 vs. Pellissippi State
September 30 at Wake Tech
October 2 vs. Cape Fear
October 7 at Johnson & Wales
October 11 vs. Wake Tech
October 16 at Louisburg
October 21 at Pellissippi State
P&HCC Volleyball schedule
August 17 at Southwest Virginia
August 22 vs. Davidson-Davie
August 24 vs. Southwest Virginia
August 30 vs. Fayetteville Tech
September 1 at Louisburg
September 5 at Davidson-Davie
September 9 vs. Sandhills
September 9 vs. Louisburg
September 14 at Fayetteville Tech
September 19 at Caldwell CC
September 23 at Rockingham CC
September 23 vs. Sandhills (at Rockingham CC)
September 26 at Central Carolina
October 5 vs. Caldwell CC
October 10 at Central Carolina
P&HCC Cross Country schedule
September 1—Hill City Relays (at Lynchburg University)
September 15—Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational (at Virginia Tech)
October 7—Hagan Stone XC Invitational (at Hagan Stone Park, Guilford, NC)
October 13—Roanoke College XC Invitational (at Roanoke College)
October 28—Region X Championships (at Spartanburg, SC)
November 14—NJCAA Division III National Championships (at Huntsville, AL)
P&HCC Cross Country roster
Tyreniasha Dillard
Skylar Hopkins
Hannah Moxley
Alheli Ramos-Garcia
Gracie Ratcliff
Riley Brim
Benjamin Flores