Confidence is high at Patrick & Henry Community College as the Patriots three fall sports teams begin play in the 2023 season.

“We don’t even have everyone here, but I can just see the energy,” said P&HCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson. “With men’s soccer winning a championship last year, golf winning a championship, Alheli (Ramos-Garcia) winning region cross country runner of the year last year, I can see a lot of student-athletes who have come here and can give us those same type of successes on and off the field.

“I feel very confident going into this year that we will see some more national championship competitors. It’s just my job to be a big fan and support them in any way we can from P&H administration.”

Here’s a look at the fall schedules for the P&HCC men’s soccer, volleyball, and cross country teams.

P&HCC Men’s Soccer schedule

August 15 at Lindsey Wilson

August 17 vs. Bluefield

August 19 at Montreat

August 24 vs. Ferrum

August 26 vs. Carolina Christian

August 31 at Parkland CC

September 2 at Heartland CC

September 10 at CCBC Essex

September 15 vs. Louisburg

September 22 at Cape Fear

September 27 vs. Pellissippi State

September 30 at Wake Tech

October 2 vs. Cape Fear

October 7 at Johnson & Wales

October 11 vs. Wake Tech

October 16 at Louisburg

October 21 at Pellissippi State

P&HCC Volleyball schedule

August 17 at Southwest Virginia

August 22 vs. Davidson-Davie

August 24 vs. Southwest Virginia

August 30 vs. Fayetteville Tech

September 1 at Louisburg

September 5 at Davidson-Davie

September 9 vs. Sandhills

September 9 vs. Louisburg

September 14 at Fayetteville Tech

September 19 at Caldwell CC

September 23 at Rockingham CC

September 23 vs. Sandhills (at Rockingham CC)

September 26 at Central Carolina

October 5 vs. Caldwell CC

October 10 at Central Carolina

P&HCC Cross Country schedule

September 1—Hill City Relays (at Lynchburg University)

September 15—Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational (at Virginia Tech)

October 7—Hagan Stone XC Invitational (at Hagan Stone Park, Guilford, NC)

October 13—Roanoke College XC Invitational (at Roanoke College)

October 28—Region X Championships (at Spartanburg, SC)

November 14—NJCAA Division III National Championships (at Huntsville, AL)

P&HCC Cross Country roster

Tyreniasha Dillard

Skylar Hopkins

Hannah Moxley

Alheli Ramos-Garcia

Gracie Ratcliff

Riley Brim

Benjamin Flores