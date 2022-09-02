P&HCC Fall Sports Preview: A new-look volleyball squad this season

It'll be a new look Patriots volleyball team at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

P&HCC welcomes first year head coach Brandi Woods, as well as eight new players to the roster. Woods is also an assistant coach for the Patriots softball team.

Woods spoke with the Bulletin via email this week about her team. Here's what she had to say:

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team in practices so far?

Woods: Our team is filled with hard workers. They are willing to do whatever to help the team, which makes them amazing to work with everyday at practice.

In your first season as the head coach, what has it been like for you to get back to volleyball?

Woods: Personally, It has been wonderful. I have missed being around the sport and with these group of girls, they have made it very enjoyable to be their coach this season.

What's been the biggest challenge for you in your first season?

Woods: The biggest challenge for this season was finding recruits. Many athletes are skeptical about going into a program with a new head coach, but I think after this year, that will not be an issue anymore.

Did you learn anything from coaching the softball team you've brought over to volleyball?

Woods: The main thing I have learned that I have used with the volleyball team as well, is simply to how to communicate with the team and being able to have high expectations for them, along with being a friend when they need one. It is important they know, at the end of the day, they can count on you if they need anything, whether that be on the court, in the classroom, or something in their own personal lives.

Can you tell me about your team this season?

Woods: We have two returning players, Gracen Edwards and Julianna Overby. They will be important this season as sophomore to help the eight new players on what to expect from other teams, as well as be in a leadership role. I look for this team to do well, as they grow more throughout the season.

Are there any specific players, or aspects of the team, you're particularly excited about this season?

Woods: Both sophomores, Gracen Edwards and Julianna Overby. With the experience they had from last season, they will help this team tremendously this year. Also two freshmen, Emma Hankins and Danielle Draper, will be players to look out for this season. They are very talented players and we expect them to do well.

However, our roster of 10 are all talented and we look forward to seeing how well they do throughout the year.

What are you most looking forward to this season?

Woods: This season, personally, I look forward to all the great things that can happen with this team. They are very hard-working and dedicated to their team. Seeing them work together is amazing and I know they will do great things this season.

P&HCC Volleyball Roster

1 Isabella Scott (Forest, VA / Jefferson Forest HS)

2 Julianna Overby (Patrick County HS)

3 Abigail Tiffany (Chatham HS)

4 Taylor Dake (Franklin County HS)

5 Gracen Edwards (Patrick County HS)

6 Bethany Martz Setter (Grottoes, Va. / East Rockingham HS)

7 Danielle Draper (Magna Vista HS)

9 Emma Hankins (Magna Vista HS)

10 Breana Donnell (Spotsylvania, Va. / Spotsylvania)

11 Jordan Haas (Patrick County HS)

P&HCC Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 23 at Davidson-Davie Community College - L, 3-0

Sept. 6 at Louisburg College, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Southwest Virginia, 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Central Carolina Community College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Caldwell Community College, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Sandhills Community College, 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Louisburg College (at Sandhills CC), 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Davidson-Davie Community College, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Rockingham Community College, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Southwest Virginia, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Sandhills Community College (at Rockingham CC) 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Rockingham Community College, 3 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Central Carolina Community College, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Caldwell Community College, 6 p.m.