P&HCC Fall Sports Preview: Men's soccer excited about roster, early season success

The 2022 fall couldn’t have started any better for the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team.

The Patriots have five wins in their first five games, including victories over NCAA Division I VMI, NCAA Division III Greensboro College, and NAIA schools Bluefield University and Montreat University.

P&HCC coach Brennan Murphy wanted to give his team the toughest schedule possible in the early season, and so far his team has risen to the challenge.

Murphy spoke to the Bulletin this week about his team this season. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team so far this season?

Murphy: It’s definitely, definitely a lot of potential. Without a doubt we have the deepest squad we’ve ever had. There’s a lot of competition at every position, so that obviously makes training and everything a lot better, makes everything a lot sharper.

So it’s exciting, especially the way we’ve started, but we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve been tested once or twice, but we truly haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of the quality of teams we’re going to face. Our month of September is probably one of the hardest months I’ve ever seen on a college schedule, so it’s going to be definitely an interesting time. I think all of our questions are going to be answered very soon.

You’ve played four years schools in four of your first five games. Did you specifically make your early season schedule as difficult as possible?

Murphy: Yes, I wanted it to be by the time the postseason came around that we were as sharp and prepared as we possibly could be. I felt that was a fault of my own making schedules in the past. It was a little more sparse between the levels of competition we were going to face in between, and sometimes that can fuel complacency. I wanted to make sure that wasn’t an issue this year, so I wanted it to be that every time we stepped on the field the boys had to be prepared and ready so that way by the time postseason rolls around there’s no question as to whether or not we’re prepared for what’s coming.

Winning games like you have against really good schools, what have you seen that do for morale among the players?

Murphy: I definitely think it helps the morale, however I also think it’s our job as a coaching staff that it’s not a poisoned chalice in the sense that you don’t want people to get overconfident. Especially being the fact that the four years schools, the level of competition varies so greatly. Yea, we’ve played great schools, but some have been harder than others. I don’t’ want the boys to rest on their laurels and become complacent because I think complacency is honestly what killed us last year. So we want to makes sure the guys are aware of that going forward.

Can you tell me about your team this season?

Murphy: Our back line is, hands-down, probably the most solid we’ve seen since we’ve been here. Our back four is really, really potent and we have two or three guys right now that are about even to breaking into that back four. So it shows you the level of competition that is going on there.

Our midfield, it’s got a lot of good rotations, and that’s honestly indicative of what we as a coaching staff have to figure out at the beginning of the year what our rotations are going to be and who can play in what system at what time. Our midfield is excellent as well. Really solid, we have a lot of talent going through there.

The thing that I’m honestly the most excited about are the level of options that we have going forward. I think we have a lot of dynamic ability from a lot of players moving forward this season. I think that’s something we haven’t had in the past that’s we’re extremely excited about.

You all will travel to Mississippi this weekend to take on Jones College and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. What are you hoping to see from the team while you're down there?

Murphy: This will be our true test because if we were blessed enough to make the national tournament, these are teams I can almost guarantee you will be there. They’re both top 10 Division II junior colleges in the country. So this will give the guys the best representation of the level of play they’ll have to do to be able to achieve the highest goal, and that’s winning a national championship.

What are you most looking forward to the rest of the season?

Murphy: Honestly everything. The season, as hectic as I may come off to people like it is, it’s kind of my fun time. I told our boys the other day, and I hope this doesn’t come back to bite me, but this is definitely the most excited I’ve been for a team, so I hope they just continue to work hard and stay focused on our goals and see where that gets us when the dust settles.

P&HCC Men's Soccer Roster

Samuel Aboytes (Bassett HS)

Iago Andrade (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Colegio Qi)

Jerry Becerra (Magna Vista HS)

Salvador Bernal Parra (Concord, NC / Concord HS)

Luca Brandão (Niteroi, Brazil / Pensi)

Alexandre Chagalov (Paris, France)

Jelani Chandler (Barbados)

Daniel Clark-Phillips (Armadale, Scotland / Armadale Academy)

Wenceslau Coimbra (Belo-Horizonte-MG, Brazil / UNOH)

Vinicius Cruz (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Gateway Academy)

Lucas Da Silva Epiphanio (Marica, Brazil / Objetivo)

Daniel DeVivo (Bassett HS)

Kaua Ferreira (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / CBO)

Ethan Flashman (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Craig Forbes (Blackridge, Scotland / Armadale Academy)

Dylan Galloway (Motherwell, Scotland / Braidhurst)

Zaid Guzman Santo (Winston-Salem, NC / Parkland HS)

Kevin Hernandez Toledo (Winston-Salem, NC / RJ Reynolds HS)

Enrique Jacobs (Cape Town, South Africa / Ubuntu Academy)

Jordan Katnis (Cape Town, South Africa / Ubuntu Academy)

Uzayr Lee (Cape Town, South Africa / Ubuntu Academy)

Daniel Lima (Niteroi, Brazil / Pensi)

Guilherme Lucho de Lima (Porto Alegre, Brazil / Colegio Marista)

Joao Machado (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Pensi)

Kaue Mendes (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Gateway Academy)

Cameron Mitchell (Longridge, Scotland / Whitburn Academy)

Gustavo Moreira (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Colegio Qi)

Richard Morga-Salinas (Winston-Salem, NC / RJ Reynolds HS)

Martin Morse (Patrick County HS)

Takudzwa Malvin Musanhi (Cape Town, South Africa / Hoosac Academy)

Willian Orozco (Carthage, MS / Patrick Henry HS)

Guilherme Ravaneda (Americana-SP, Brazil / Gateway Academy)

Pleh Reh (Winston-Salem, NC / RJ Reynolds HS)

Nathaniel Rhodes (Martinsville, VA)

Christopher Rosales Blanco (Winston-Salem, NC / Parkland HS)

Lukas Ruof (Phenix, Alabama / Smith Station HS)

Daniel Silva (Patrick County HS)

Flavio Silva (Ubetaba, Brazil / IFTM)

Guilherme Sitton de Carvalho (Caxias do Sul, Brazil / Colegio Sao Joao Batista)

Georges Soares (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Dinamis)

Jay Tait (Armadale, Scotland / Armadale Academy)

Sergio Traitel (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / AZ)

Joseph Traynor (Coatbridge, Scotland / St. Ambrose)

Carlos Darci Trott Neto (Campo Bom, Brazil / Colegio Santa Teresinha)

Liam Walters (Johannesburg, South Africa / Randpark High)

P&HCC Men's Soccer Schedule

Aug. 18 at VMI - W, 1-0 (exhibition)

Aug. 20 at USC Lancaster - W, 3-2 (exhibition)

Aug. 23 at Montreat College - W, 2-0

Aug. 25 at Bluefield University - W, 5-0

Aug. 27 at Greensboro College - W, 3-1

Aug. 30 at Ferrum College, 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Jones College, 8 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Daytona State College (at USC Lancaster), 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Georgia Military College, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Cape Fear Community College, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. Louisburg College, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Wake Tech Community College, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Cape Fear Community College, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Wake Tech Community College, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Louisburg College, 3 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Johnson and Wales, 3 p.m.

Oct. 16 at USC Union, 3 p.m.