P&HCC Fall Sports Preview: Returning women's soccer team welcomes new coaching staff

Arthur de Souza played on the men's soccer team at Patrick & Henry Community College in 2018 and 2019, and always knew he wanted to come back and help coach on Brennan Murphy's staff.

de Souza joined Murphy's team as an assistant this fall, but he also got another Patriots team in the process. Along with co-head coach Shelby Valade, de Souza will be coaching the P&HCC women's soccer team this fall, as well.

The Patriots have been practicing for about a month as they prepare to open the season on September 7 at Louisburg College in North Carolina.

"I want to thank Brennan and Shelby for being with me and being patient and helping me get the team where I want it to be," de Souza said in a recent phone interview.

Here's more of what de Souza had to say about this year's P&HCC women's soccer team:

Martinsville Bulletin: What brought you back to P&H to coach this fall?

de Souza: I played for PH two years ago. I played under Brennan. And then I went to school in Oklahoma, which is Mid-American Christian University, and I stayed there for two years. We were a top-5 school in the country.

I always loved the way that Brenna does his stuff here and I always thought it would be good for me to come back and help him after everything that he helped me with. And I honestly love the program. I love how they run things here, how they actually mean when they say they are going to take care of you.

I had some other offers, but I knew I wanted to coach, and then I came back to be Brennan’s assistant and help him with the club and when I got here I got the opportunity get the women’s team and then I took it.

How did it come about that you also got to coach the women's team?

de Souza: I got here to be the assistant for Brennan for the men’s and I’m still assisting him, going to the games with him and stuff, helping him with practice. But when I got here, the old women’s coach, one week before I got here he asked to quit. BH (Brian Henderson), the (P&HCC) athletic director, already knew me and knew that I was coming, and then he just asked if I wanted to do it because he knows that the program was not being run like the other ones and he wanted someone he could trust and know that I would try to at least change the program to a better state.

What does that mean to you the school had that trust in you to take over?

de Souza: It means a lot to me, honestly. I’m still young. I just graduated college. This is honestly the best opportunity that I could have asked for after college. Being a head coach and doing the thing that I love. But it means a lot to me that he (Henderson) trusts me with all that experience just from what he knew about me as a player and coming to the school. Even staying in contact with him and Brennan after I went to my new school. It means a lot.

What have you seen out the team so far in practice?

de Souza: The women’s team is really raw. I didn’t get a chance to recruit so we don’t have that many players. But we can play this season and hopefully surprise some teams that aren’t expecting anything from us. Because last season, they played some games with seven or eight players in the field, and when I got this team this year we had seven again. And now we’re up to 15. So I did some recruiting last minute. I couldn’t bring the players that I wanted to, but I didn’t have the time. But we’ve got some good players. I think we’re going to surprise some people that are not expecting it.

Can you tell me a little about the roster this?

de Souza: We have mostly girls from around the area. We have a lot of returners. Basically six of the seven that were here last year are coming back. And then we have two international girls from Scotland – Kirsten (Bradley) and Deon (Cruickshank) – who are with us this year and can surprise some people, or can show them that we have the talent.

We have most of the talent from around the area. We have Julianna (Rhodes), which is a girl that played club her whole life here in Martinsville and has a lot of talent.

We have a good team. We have some good forwards. Hopefully we can surprise some people.

Are there any players or aspects of the team you’re particularly excited about this season?

de Souza: The thing that I’m most excited about with this team is going forward. I think we have a good way to link up and I think our forward players that I’m going to play up front can do some damage to people and defenses.

We have a Scottish right winger, we have a really good forward in Abby (Luffman), which is a girl that is American, she’s from Daytona (Florida), but she lives here now. And we have Giselle (Marban), which is a girl that played at Bassett High School, and Maritza (Cruz), which is a girl that played at Bassett that can do some damage on defenders here. So that’s the thing that I’m most excited about is going forward with this team.

P&HCC Women's Soccer Roster

1 Isabella Martin (goalkeeper, Patrick County HS)

2 Fatima Gonzale (forward, Bassett HS)

3 Alheli Ramos-Garcia (defensive midfielder, Bassett HS)

4 Giselle Marban (midfielder, Bassett HS)

5 Maritza Cruz (central midfielder, Bassett HS)

6 Deon Cruickshank (central midfielder, Dundee, Scotland / Craigie HS)

7 Abigail Luffman (forward, Daytona, FL / Pensacola Christian Academy)

8 Felicia Jarvis (central midfielder, Barbados / Springer Memorial Secondary School)

9 Julianna Rhodes (central midfielder)

11 Kirsten Bradley (forward, Dundee, Scotland / St. Paul's RC Academy)

19 Sophia Telles (defender, Martinsville HS)

P&HCC Women's Soccer Schedule

Sept. 7 at Louisburg College, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Richard Bland College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Wake Tech Community College, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Sweet Briar College, 2 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Richard Bland College, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Cape Fear Community College, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Lenoir Community College, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Louisburg College, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. USC Lancaster, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Wake Tech Community College, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Cape Fear Community College, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Lenoir Community College, 2:30 p.m.