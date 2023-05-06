In the third season under coach James Draper, the Patrick & Henry Community College golf team won Draper’s first Region 10 championship last month.

The Patriots defeated Davidson-Davie Community College, Northeast Tech, and Southwest Virginia Community College on April 24-26, at Bristol Country Club, in Bristol, TN, on the way to the region title.

The Region 10 championship was played as part of the NJCAA Division II Southeast District Championship. Three regions in all competed in the tournament.

In addition to the team title, freshman Ethan Cuddeback was named Region 10 Player of the Year after completing the three rounds as the highest finishing player in the region. Cuddeback finished the tournament 9-over par, and was tied for 13th among all competitors.

Patriots sophomore Seth Moore finished 12-over, and tied for 17th on the way to being named runner-up region player of the year.

With the region championship, Draper was also named Region 10 Coach of the Year.

Cameron Robertson, a Magna Vista High School graduate, finished tied for 35th, and Joshua Dalton, a Patrick County High School graduate, finished tied for 37th to round out the Patriots scoring.

“We played pretty good. I’m just proud of them” Draper said in a recent interview at P&HCC.

This year saw the Patriots’ biggest growth since Draper took over the program in 2021. He credited the success with recruiting Cuddeback and Moore, both graduates of Northwest Guilford High School, in Greensboro, North Carolina, combined with a team of players from the local area to complete the roster.

“Our first year we only had one player,” Draper said. “I’m kind of proud to say we had a pretty much local team, and those young men from Greensboro came to campus, driving from Greensboro, so that was pretty special.”

"I think we were pretty good. I think we were more of a team,” said sophomore Peyton Whitlow, from Collinsville. “We all like each other. There was no butting heads or anything. We all just showed up and played.”

The Patriots were without Whitlow for the region tournament because he was too sick to compete.

“We would have ran away with it. It wouldn’t have even been close if Peyton would have made it,” Draper said.

Whitlow started playing golf after graduating from high school. He was recruited by Draper, who saw Whitlow playing for fun at a local course.

“I was there and he was like, ‘Where do you go to school at?’ And I said P&H, and he was, like, ‘Well you’re going to play for me next year.’ And I was like, ‘All right.’

“I feel like I improved a lot just with him helping me and learning how to play, so I think I progressed pretty quickly. I think if I play again next year I’ll progress even more.”

Draper is hoping Whitlow can use his third year of eligibility to come back next season. He would join the other returning freshmen, as well as three incoming recruits from Magna Vista who are slated to come to P&HCC this fall.

“I look forward to continuing next year,” Draper said. “We’ll still be local and hopefully we can make it happen again next year.

“We’re picking up more golfers, so there’s no doubt in my mind we have a great opportunity to win the region, and hopefully go to nationals.”

Draper, who is the Director of Golf at Beaver Creek Golf Club, in Collinsville, thanked Beaver Creek and Forest Park Country Club, in Martinsville, for allowing his team to have two different types of courses for practice.

“I’m very, very grateful for that,” he added.