P&HCC graduate Daniel Ginsberg's Utrain app continues to grow

Two years ago, Patrick & Henry Community College graduate Daniel Ginsberg helped create the Utrain app, a service-based marketplace for basketball players to find pick-up games, private trainers, group sessions, and events. The app also allows parents to search for trainers based on location services and book sessions, and trainers and athletes can both securely handle payments on the app.

Since launching in 2021, as of December, Ginsberg said the app had been downloaded 461 times in 26 states, “Which is really exciting,” he added.

The success and excitement surrounding the app got attention from professors and people within the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. The school has a Catalyst Accelerator Program, where they select a few early-stage startups in central Virginia and provide them with $20,00 in grant funding, as well as dedicated office space on Charlottesville’s downtown mall, experienced founders and monthly programming, a dedicated staff, and a large network of industry experts, as well as other resources to help the business grow.

At the end of the nine month program, companies then pitch their ideas to investors in the Charlottesville area.

“It’s like venture capital boot camp,” Ginsberg said in a recent interview. “It’s like going to college almost for learning how to grow your business… We’re super excited and very honored to be selected.”

“Right now, we’re just working on the feedback that we’ve received from those 461 downloads and we have our roadmap now. We’re getting ready for the Accelerator Program to try to fix as many things as we can as fast as we can, and then hit the ground running. We’re really excited to be part of the Accelerator Program.”

Ginsberg played basketball at PHCC in 2013 and 2014, and went on to transfer to Green Mountain College, in Vermont. Following his college career, he played professionally in Israel and China. He currently lives in Charlottesville, where he also works as a basketball trainer.

Those within Utrain have begun their first round of raising capital for the app, which got them on UVA’s radar. Ginsberg said there are a handful of venture capitalist funds in central Virginia, some with ties to UVA, so in the process of applying to different VC funds they were recommended to apply to the UVA program in hopes that by the time they’re done with the accelerator program in nine months they’ll be better prepared to pitch investors.

“It’s been a journey,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg said the group will use the time with UVA to sharpen up the software of the app and make it more user-friendly, and collect data that can be used for a future marketing campaign.

The former Patriot admits it’s taken him some time to learn how to talk business, but it’s something he’s begun to pick up more.

“It’s been incredible, really,” he said. “My advisors have done a great job with helping me understand how it works and just learning business in general.

“How to actually run a business, manage tasks that need to be done in a timeframe, the terminology you’re using for business, it’s not my first language. I’m a basketball player by trade, so I’ve done a lot of learning of just the business this year and what it takes to out-execute the next business, because everyone has a good idea but what’s going to separate you from all the other companies out there and all the people who have good ideas? So I’m just learning all the systems and getting everything in place so that they can work and you can have things organized and able to manage a business efficiently and effectively.”

Those wanting to learn more about Utrain can find the app on the Apple App Store, on Instagram at @Utrain_app, and online at www.Utrainmobileapp.com.

“The app is still being worked on, so if you do go download it we’d love to hear your feedback and any suggestions and thoughts on your experience with it,” Ginsberg said. “Our plan is to make it very, very user-friendly so everyone enjoys their experience on it.

“Thank you to the Darden School of Business and University of Virginia,” he added. “We’re honored and excited to be a part of the Accelerator Program.”