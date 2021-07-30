P&HCC hires Nicole Held as new esports coach

Nicole Held has always had a love for technology, and she focuses that passion to help students gain access to all kinds of tech-related experiences.
Now, Held's passion has drawn her to Patrick & Henry Community College where she will help P&HCC's student-athletes make opportunities in esports. The school on Friday announced Held as the college's new Esports Director.
Brian Henderson, Athletics Director of P&HCC, hired Held to be the head coach of its esports team – a group of athletes who play video games competitively.
"There are tons of students out here in our community that love video games," Henderson said in a release from the school. "Through our esport program, they can play these games competitively while also working towards their associate degree."
Held has served as the head coach of the Martinsville High School esports team and the head coach of First Technical Challenge Robotics at MHS. Currently, she works as the library media specialist at Franklin County High School.
“I’m excited and looking forward to working at the collegiate level,” Held said in a release. “I’m confident that the current esports student-athletes and I will be able to build solid teams going forward.”
Esports is one of the fastest-growing sports in college athletics. There were less than 10 teams in 2016 and today there are almost 200, according to the National Association of Collegiate Esports.
As a member of NJCAA, P&H’s student-athletes will compete in tournaments against esports teams across the nation. Held will also work with other coaches in Region X to organize conference tournaments.
Held’s NJCAA esports team will initially compete in Rocket League and Super Smash this Fall. P&H esports will hold a meet and greet with the new coach on August 11 at 6 p.m. in the school's esports arena located in West Hall Room 215.
During this meet and greet, Coach Held will discuss with potential team members other games they may participate in this fall.
Held is recruiting athletes locally in high schools and is hoping to find students who enjoy video games and want to earn a college degree while competing. Student-athletes must be undergraduate students of the school, but they can be any age or gender. Those who are interested in the team can fill out P&H’s recruitment form online at www.phccsports.com