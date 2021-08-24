P&HCC hires Patrick County's Chad Lange as new wrestling coach

Patrick & Henry Community College announced this week the school has named Chad Lange as head coach of the Pats wrestling team for the upcoming season.

Lange brings many years of coaching experience to the mat. The coach moved to Patrick County in 2010, and developed a youth wrestling program there in 2013. A few years later, he opened up a fully-matted wrestling gym called The Mat Room in Stuart. Through these ventures, Lange introduced many Patrick County locals to wrestling.

Lange coached the Patrick County Middle School wrestling team when it first started its program. Three years later, he became the assistant head coach for the wrestling team at Patrick County High School. During his tenure, PCHS had nine wrestlers qualify for the state championship and six podium finishers.

“I am excited to welcome Chad Lange as the new head coach of P&H men’s wrestling,” P&HCC athletic director Brian Henderson said in a release from the school. “His energy and passion are contagious, which I know our student-athletes will benefit tremendously from."